 Navajo Nation: 63 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths for 3rd day - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation: 63 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths for 3rd day

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 63 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the third consecutive day.

The latest daily virus figures brought the tribe’s totals to 39,561 cases since the pandemic began.

The known death toll remains at 1,542.

Based on cases from Nov. 12-25, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 65 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has again called for everyone on the vast reservation to get fully vaccinated or get a booster shot and wear masks.

Health care providers and facilities across the Navajo Nation are administering COVID-19 vaccines and appointments are readily available.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


