 What's the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US? - Albuquerque Journal

What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US?

By Tom Krisher / Associated Press

What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the U.S.?

It’s on hold indefinitely because of legal challenges, but employers can still require the shots.

To control the spread of COVID-19, President Joe Biden previously said businesses with 100 or more employees would need to require COVID-19 vaccination or have workers get tested weekly for the virus. The rule was to take effect Jan. 4, affecting about 84 million workers nationwide.

But soon after the rule was issued by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, it faced multiple legal challenges from businesses, conservative groups and Republican attorneys general that said the agency doesn’t have the authority to mandate vaccines.

On Nov. 6, a federal appeals court in New Orleans put the rule on hold, saying it was “a one-size fits-all sledgehammer” that was too broad. Ten days later, all challenges to the requirement were consolidated in another appeals court in Cincinnati.

In a court filing, lawyers for the Biden administration said the mandate was needed to reduce transmission of the virus in workplaces. It asked that it be allowed to move ahead with the rule.

The requirement for employers is among several challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine rules. Federal judges also have placed a hold on a mandate for health care workers in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

______

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Is travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season?

Why can’t some COVID-19 vaccinated people travel to the US?

Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Sandia Labs wins seven R&D 100 Awards, 'Oscars of ...
Business
Local researchers also awarded a Gold ... Local researchers also awarded a Gold Special Recognition in Green Technology
2
Asian markets mixed after Wall St decline, virus unease
Most Recent Biz News
Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday ... Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after a turbulent day on Wall Street as traders tried to forecast the impact of the coronavirus's omicron ...
3
Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas
Around the Region
Tesla says it has officially moved ... Tesla says it has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory under construction outside of Austin, Texas. The company ...
4
Exxon Mobil ups spending on emission reduction plan to ...
Most Recent Biz News
Exxon Mobil says it is boosting ... Exxon Mobil says it is boosting its spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years and anticipates meeting ...
5
Omicron unravels travel industry's plans for a comeback
Most Recent Biz News
Tourism businesses that were just finding ... Tourism businesses that were just finding their footing after nearly two years of devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic are being rattled again as ...
6
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
Most Recent Biz News
Asian shares were mixed Wednesday amid ... Asian shares were mixed Wednesday amid nervous trading due to worries over the newest coronavirus variant. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.8% in ...
7
US panel backs first-of-a-kind COVID-19 pill from Merck
Most Recent Biz News
A panel of U.S. health advisers ... A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorization ...
8
Court upholds California ban on high-capacity magazines
Most Recent Biz News
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of ... The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling by two of its judges and upheld California's ban on high-capacity magazines Tuesday in ...
9
Powell's warning: Fed to tighten credit faster than expected
Most Recent Biz News
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took ... Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took a sharp and unexpected turn Tuesday toward tightening credit for consumers and businesses in the face of mounting ...