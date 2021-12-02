 Police involved in shooting in NW Albuquerque   - Albuquerque Journal

Police involved in shooting in NW Albuquerque  

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 2600 Americare N.W, near Sequoia and Ladera NW. on Thursday morning. (Mike Sandoval/For the Albuquerque Journal)
Albuquerque police investigate at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 2600 Americare N.W, near Sequoia and Ladera NW. on Thursday morning. (Mike Sandoval/For the Albuquerque Journal)

Albuquerque Police Department officers were involved in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Northwest part of the city  Thursday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman, said investigators were responding to the scene in the area of 2600 Americare N.W, near Sequoia and Ladera NW.

He said all officers are OK but did not give any other details.

“The scene is active and limited details are available at this point,” Gallegos wrote in an email.

Officers, investigators, APD’s command staff and others could be seen gathering in the western side of the Villa Hermosa apartment complex.

A man who lived on a neighboring street said he had heard three gunshots earlier that morning. A woman who worked nearby told the Journal she had seen an ambulance leave with it’s lights on shortly after the shooting.


Police involved in shooting in NW Albuquerque  
