 Maxwell jurors hear expert testimony about sexual predators - Albuquerque Journal

Maxwell jurors hear expert testimony about sexual predators

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

NEW YORK — Jurors at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial got a psychologist’s overview Thursday of how sexual predators gradually lure and ensnare child victims, a view that defense lawyers tried to keep out of the British socialite’s sex trafficking trial.

“Child sexual abuse is a process,” Lisa Rocchio testified, providing expert perspective but no particulars about the accusers in the case against Maxwell. She is charged with helping to recruit underage teenage girls into sexual abuse by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, 59, denies the allegations, and her lawyers say prosecutors are going after her because they can’t try Epstein. He killed himself in 2019 while jailed on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell was Epstein’s onetime girlfriend and, later, employee. Prosecutors said she took the girls on shopping trips and movie outings, talked to them about their lives and encouraged them to accept financial help from him.

The government also says she also helped to create a sexualized atmosphere by talking with the girls about sex and encouraging them to give Epstein massages, and one accuser testified this week that she had sexual interactions with Epstein at age 14 with Maxwell in the room and sometimes participating. Maxwell’s lawyers pointed to FBI documents that said the now-adult woman, who testified under a pseudonym, gave the government a different account in 2019; she questioned the documents’ accuracy.

Rocchio she had evaluated hundreds of child sexual abuse victims, though she has never interviewed any of Maxwell’s accusers.

The psychologist told the jury that abusers often groom their victims in a progression that includes giving presents, building a sense of trust and gradually introducing more sexualized talk and touching. Victims often don’t come forward right away, she said.

Before the trial, Maxwell’s lawyers tried unsuccessfully to block Rocchio’s testimony, saying it didn’t have enough scientific grounding.

After she took the stand, defense lawyer Jeffrey Pagliuca suggested that some things she described as grooming — such as giving gifts, taking children to special places or paying them attention — could also be innocuous.

He recalled, for example, his grandfather taking him to the Bronx Zoo as a child.

“I’m assuming he wasn’t taking you there for sexual abuse,” Rocchio retorted.

Simply being nice to someone isn’t grooming, she said, “in the context of a healthy and normal relationship.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Police involved in shooting in NW Albuquerque  
ABQnews Seeker
Investigators responding to scene near Sequoia ... Investigators responding to scene near Sequoia and Ladera NW
2
PNM/Avangrid merger under heavy fire at PRC
ABQnews Seeker
Three commissioners oppose deal, but final ... Three commissioners oppose deal, but final decision still pending
3
Gov. proposes 7% raise for NM educators
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham says she wants state's ... Lujan Grisham says she wants state's teachers to be the best-paid in the region
4
Rio Arriba Sheriff Lujan guilty of 2 felonies
ABQnews Seeker
James Lujan remained free pending a ... James Lujan remained free pending a sentencing hearing Thursday
5
Report: Oil, gas tax revenue hits record $5.3 billion
ABQnews Seeker
Industry's critical contribution to budget noted, ... Industry's critical contribution to budget noted, even as climate-related regulations are imposed
6
Health officials cautiously optimistic despite high case rates
ABQnews Seeker
State epidemiologist says lack of information ... State epidemiologist says lack of information on omicron an issue, but calls v
7
Council race winner asks to be sworn in
2021 city election
Asserts he is eligible to take ... Asserts he is eligible to take seat over rival's appointment
8
Isleta officer charged in rape of suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Woman had been arrested for DWI Woman had been arrested for DWI
9
Estancia mayor reviews town's 'legally armed' rule
ABQnews Seeker
Residents were required to have weapons ... Residents were required to have weapons to attend town board meetings
10
Suspected live ammo found at ABQ office of 'Rust' ...
ABQnews Seeker
> iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: ... > iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: 0;} _psEmbed('');Deputies seized an ammo can and suspected live .45 caliber ammunition from the Albuquerque office of the ...