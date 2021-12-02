 Arizona reports 4,012 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona reports 4,012 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are reporting more than 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in a week.

The state coronavirus dashboard on Thursday tallied 4,012 new cases and 33 additional deaths.

With those latest stats, Arizona has now seen 1,276,955 cases and 22,383 deaths since the pandemic began.

As for hospitalizations, there were 2,681 people in hospital beds for the virus as of Wednesday. The last time in-patients were in that range was early February when Arizona was coming down from a winter surge.

With many hospitalizations for non COVID-19 reasons, only 5% of inpatient beds statewide were available.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped from a peak 3,990.6 on Nov. 22 to 3,085.1 on Tuesday.

The rolling average of daily deaths went from 41.3 to 35 in that same period.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Union for concession workers at Phoenix airport end walkout
Around the Region
A union representing the largest group ... A union representing the largest group of food service workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is ending a strike against the largest concessionaire ...
2
Navajo Nation: 63 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths for ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 63 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the third consecutive day. The latest daily virus figures ...
3
Appeals court reinstates Texas mask mandate ban in schools
Around the Region
An appeals court on Wednesday halted ... An appeals court on Wednesday halted a federal judge's order that had stopped Texas from enforcing its ban on mask mandates in the state's ...
4
North Rim highway closed for winter; caution on routes ...
Around the Region
The highway to the North Rim ... The highway to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is barricaded for winter and authorities urge drivers heading into snow country to be ...
5
ASU students protest Rittenhouse as possible student
Around the Region
Arizona State University student groups protesting ... Arizona State University student groups protesting Kyle Rittenhouse's ties to the school marched Wednesday, nearly coming to blows with his conservative-leaning supporters. Around 100 ...
6
Colorado panel issues guidelines for injecting ketamine
Around the Region
Colorado's health department announced Wednesday that ... Colorado's health department announced Wednesday that emergency workers should not use a condition involving erratic behavior by people as a reason to inject them ...
7
Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas
Around the Region
Tesla says it has officially moved ... Tesla says it has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory under construction outside of Austin, Texas. The company ...
8
Pause on Houston highway project partially lifted amid talks
Around the Region
The Texas Transportation Commission said it ... The Texas Transportation Commission said it has reached an agreement with the Federal Highway Administration that would allow the state to resume design work ...
9
Arizona reports over 3,100 COVID cases; hospitals crowded
Around the Region
Arizona on Wednesday reported over 3,100 ... Arizona on Wednesday reported over 3,100 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as virus-related hospitalizations remained near the current surge's peak. The 3,163 additional cases and ...