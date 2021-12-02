 Lujan Grisham adds federal funds to agenda of special session - Albuquerque Journal

Lujan Grisham adds federal funds to agenda of special session

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The Roundhouse in November 2020. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday that she will call on New Mexico legislators to take action in this month’s special session to allocate about $1 billion in federal stimulus funding.

The announcement adds to the agenda of the session that begins Monday. It was otherwise set to focus on redistricting.

The move comes after a bipartisan group of state senators won a Supreme Court ruling last month barring the governor from spending the money without legislative approval.

But legislative leaders have suggested in recent days that they they’d rather allocate the money in the 30-day session that begins Jan. 18, not in the special session starting next week.

In written statement Thursday, Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, didn’t outline any specific priorities for how to handle the unspent funding available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“I am sure that lawmakers will meet this moment and deliver this massively important federal funding to New Mexicans in a strategic and meaningful way,” she said.

The tension over who had the authority to allocate the federal funding intensified earlier this year when Lujan Grisham used her line-item veto authority to remove language in the state budget bill for how to handle some of the federal stimulus money.

The vetoed earmarks had called for funding to go to a state unemployment fund, a popular college scholarship program and highway repairs.

The governor later allocated money to the unemployment fund on her own.

Lujan Grisham’s proclamation for the special session could accelerate the timeline for deciding how to allocate the money. After last month’s court hearing, she suggested it was important to put the money to use quickly to address state priorities.

Lawmakers had suggested they wanted to focus on redistricting in the special session and leave budgetary matters to the 30-day session next year.

Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, a Gallup Democrat and chairwoman of the Legislative Finance Committee, said earlier this week that waiting made sense. It would allow lawmakers, she said, to factor in the stimulus funding as they weighed the broader budget package.

“We need to have accurate revenue projections in January and do it right,” she said Wednesday, a day before the governor’s announcement.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lujan Grisham adds federal funds to agenda of special ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday that she will call on New Mexico legislators to take action in this month's special session to allocate ...
2
Police involved in shooting in NW Albuquerque  
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department officers were involved ... Albuquerque Police Department officers were involved in a shooting Thursday morning.   Shortly after 10 a.m., Gilbert Gallegos said investigators were responding to the ...
3
Interim superintendent of police reform to retire
ABQnews Seeker
After about eight months on the ... After about eight months on the job, Interim Superintendent of Police Reform Sylvester Stanley intends to retire at the year's end. Stanley was appointed ...
4
Suspect charged in attempt to rob West Side bank
ABQnews Seeker
Man tells police he 'just wanted ... Man tells police he 'just wanted to send a message'
5
Estancia mayor reviews town's 'legally armed' rule
ABQnews Seeker
Residents were required to have weapons ... Residents were required to have weapons to attend town board meetings
6
Person critically injured after being hit by ABQ bus ...
ABQnews Seeker
A person is in critical condition ... A person is in critical condition after being struck by the driver of a city bus Wednesday night in Northeast Albuquerque. Daren DeAguero, an ...
7
Isleta officer charged in rape of suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Woman had been arrested for DWI Woman had been arrested for DWI
8
Council race winner asks to be sworn in
2021 city election
Asserts he is eligible to take ... Asserts he is eligible to take seat over rival's appointment
9
Health officials cautiously optimistic despite high case rates
ABQnews Seeker
State epidemiologist says lack of information ... State epidemiologist says lack of information on omicron an issue, but calls v