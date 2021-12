Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan is headed to prison.

First Judicial District Judge Kathleen Ellenwood sentenced him to three years in prison on Thursday, a day after jurors convicted him on felony counts for helping a friend avoid arrest and pressuring a deputy not to tell other officers.

Lujan, 60, was remanded into custody immediately. His attorney, Jason Bowles, had asked that he remain free pending an appeal, but Judge Ellenwood denied the request.