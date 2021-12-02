2 killed in west Phoenix triple shooting were married couple

PHOENIX — A man and woman killed in a triple shooting at a west Phoenix home were a married couple, police said Thursday.

They said 59-year-old Chris Child and 57-year-old Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez were declared dead at the scene Tuesday and a 79-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The surviving woman was Gonzalez’s mother, according to police.

Police said all three people lived together, but they haven’t identified the shooter yet.

A weapon was found at the home and police said no suspects were being sought in the apparent murder-suicide.