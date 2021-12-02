 Eloy Police Dept.: Officer shoots, wounds man during chase - Albuquerque Journal

Eloy Police Dept.: Officer shoots, wounds man during chase

By Associated Press

ELOY, Ariz. — An Eloy police officer shot and wounded a man during a foot chase after the officer responded to a reported domestic violence incident, the Police Department said Thursday.

According to a department statement, the incident occurred Wednesday night and the man was flown to a Phoenix hospital for treatment.

The man’s identity and details about his injuries and condition weren’t released.

According to the department, the officer had arrived at a residence and was trying to contact the man when he began running away.

The department’s statement didn’t say what prompted the pursuing officer to shoot but said the officer wasn’t injured. His identity wasn’t released.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Eloy is 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) northwest of Tucson.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Eloy Police Dept.: Officer shoots, wounds man during chase
Around the Region
An Eloy police officer shot and ... An Eloy police officer shot and wounded a man during a foot chase after the officer responded to a reported domestic violence incident, the ...
2
2 killed in west Phoenix triple shooting were married ...
Around the Region
A man and woman killed in ... A man and woman killed in a triple shooting at a west Phoenix home were a married couple, police said Thursday. They said 59-year-old ...
3
Arizona abortions could end with Supreme Court decision
Around the Region
Abortions in Arizona could become illegal ... Abortions in Arizona could become illegal overnight if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 decision that said a woman has a constitutional ...
4
4 officers denied immunity over 2017 fatal arrest attempt
Around the Region
Four Phoenix police officers were denied ... Four Phoenix police officers were denied qualified immunity in a lawsuit over the death of a Black man during a 2017 arrest attempt in ...
5
Arizona reports 4,012 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths
Around the Region
Arizona health officials are reporting more ... Arizona health officials are reporting more than 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in a week. The state coronavirus dashboard on ...
6
Union for concession workers at Phoenix airport end walkout
Around the Region
A union representing the largest group ... A union representing the largest group of food service workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is ending a strike against the largest concessionaire ...
7
Navajo Nation: 63 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths for ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 63 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the third consecutive day. The latest daily virus figures ...
8
Appeals court reinstates Texas mask mandate ban in schools
Around the Region
An appeals court on Wednesday halted ... An appeals court on Wednesday halted a federal judge's order that had stopped Texas from enforcing its ban on mask mandates in the state's ...
9
North Rim highway closed for winter; caution on routes ...
Around the Region
The highway to the North Rim ... The highway to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is barricaded for winter and authorities urge drivers heading into snow country to be ...