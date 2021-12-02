Eloy Police Dept.: Officer shoots, wounds man during chase

ELOY, Ariz. — An Eloy police officer shot and wounded a man during a foot chase after the officer responded to a reported domestic violence incident, the Police Department said Thursday.

According to a department statement, the incident occurred Wednesday night and the man was flown to a Phoenix hospital for treatment.

The man’s identity and details about his injuries and condition weren’t released.

According to the department, the officer had arrived at a residence and was trying to contact the man when he began running away.

The department’s statement didn’t say what prompted the pursuing officer to shoot but said the officer wasn’t injured. His identity wasn’t released.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Eloy is 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) northwest of Tucson.