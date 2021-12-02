 Germany's Merkel at farewell ceremony: Don't tolerate hate - Albuquerque Journal

Germany’s Merkel at farewell ceremony: Don’t tolerate hate

By Associated Press

BERLIN — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Germans to stand up to hatred, at a military ceremony Thursday bidding her farewell after 16 years in office.

Merkel was honored with a traditional military musical performance and march in front of almost all the country’s political elite — save for the far-right Alternative for Germany, who weren’t invited.

“Our democracy also lives from the fact that wherever hatred and violence are seen as a legitimate means of pursuing one’s interests, our tolerance as democrats has to find its limit,” said in a speech ahead of the ceremony.

The event, which was held at the Defense Ministry rather than in a more public setting due to pandemic constraints, involved a parade and a brass band playing three songs of Merkel’s choice.

The first piece was “You Forgot the Color Film” released in 1974 by East German-born punk singer Nina Hagen. In it, the singer recounts a young woman’s lament that her boyfriend failed to take color pictures of their beach holiday.

Hagen, like Merkel, grew up in East Germany, but emigrated to the West in 1976 after clashing with the communist country’s authorities.

Merkel explained that the song was “a highlight of my youth, which is known to have taken place in the GDR.” East Germany was officially known as the German Democratic Republic.

“By chance, (the song) is also set in a region that was in my former constituency” on the Baltic Sea, she added. “As such, it all fits together.”

Her second choice was a popular chanson by German singer Hildegard Knef called “It Shall Rain Red Roses for Me.” She was presented with a bouquet of the flowers.

The final piece chosen by the daughter of a Protestant pastor was an 18th century Christian hymn, “Holy God, we Praise thy Name.”

Merkel remains caretaker chancellor until her successor, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, is sworn in next week. She wished him and his new center-left government “all the best, good luck and much success.”

The long-time leader also urged her audience to “always see the world through the eyes of others too” and to work “with joy in your hearts.”

Before Thursday evening’s ceremony, she met other federal and state leaders to agree on new measures to curb coronavirus infections in Germany.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
APD: Armed teen shot by officer in Northwest Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque Police Department officer shot ... An Albuquerque Police Department officer shot and injured a teenage boy who they say was fleeing from an apartment carrying 'multiple firearms' Thursday morning. ...
2
Prison time for Rio Arriba sheriff
ABQnews Seeker
A judge sentenced James Lujan to ... A judge sentenced James Lujan to three years in prison on Thursday, a day after jurors convicted him of two felonies
3
Lujan Grisham adds federal funds to agenda of special ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday that she will call on New Mexico legislators to take action in this month's special session to allocate ...
4
PNM/Avangrid merger under heavy fire at PRC
ABQnews Seeker
Three commissioners oppose deal, but final ... Three commissioners oppose deal, but final decision still pending
5
Gov. proposes 7% raise for NM educators
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham says she wants state's ... Lujan Grisham says she wants state's teachers to be the best-paid in the region
6
Report: Oil, gas tax revenue hits record $5.3 billion
ABQnews Seeker
Industry's critical contribution to budget noted, ... Industry's critical contribution to budget noted, even as climate-related regulations are imposed
7
Health officials cautiously optimistic despite high case rates
ABQnews Seeker
State epidemiologist says lack of information ... State epidemiologist says lack of information on omicron an issue, but calls v
8
Council race winner asks to be sworn in
2021 city election
Asserts he is eligible to take ... Asserts he is eligible to take seat over rival's appointment
9
Isleta officer charged in rape of suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Woman had been arrested for DWI Woman had been arrested for DWI
10
Estancia mayor reviews town's 'legally armed' rule
ABQnews Seeker
Residents were required to have weapons ... Residents were required to have weapons to attend town board meetings