 Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Dec. 6, 2021 - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Dec. 6, 2021

By ABQJournal News Staff

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Brunching and Munching, 5420 Central SW (Nov. 24)

Stoic Coffee Co., 11601 Menaul NE (Nov. 24)

Tikka Hut NM, 1 Central NW (Nov. 24)

Icon Motion Pictures and Music Inc., 13120 Central SE (Nov. 24)

7-Eleven, 4510 Lomas NE (Nov. 24)

Subway, 4451 Osuna NE (Nov. 24)

Domino’s Pizza, 13110 Central SE (Nov. 24)

Wendy’s, 8100 Louisiana NE (Nov. 24)

Subway, 1111 Menaul NE (Nov. 24)

Alam LLC, 2016 Carlisle NE (Nov. 24)

ABC Cake Shop & Bakery, 1830 San Pedro NE (Nov. 24)

Precious Moments Child Care, 6711 Churchill SW (Nov. 23)

The Chocolate Cartel, 315 Juan Tabo NE (Nov. 23)

Papa Murphy’s, 2839 Carlisle NE (Nov. 23)

Walgreens, 6250 Paseo Del Norte NE (Nov. 24)

Cracker Barrel, 5200 San Antonio NE (Nov. 23)

Covenant School Del Norte, 7120 Wyoming NE (Nov. 23)

Subway, 2839 Carlisle NE (Nov. 23)

The Pop Co., 8338 Comanche NE (Nov. 22)

Tacos Locos Grill LLC Sonora, 520 Louisiana SE (Nov. 22)

Latte Corazon, 413 Adams SE (Nov. 22)


