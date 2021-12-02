 APD seeking information in fatal hit and run - Albuquerque Journal

APD seeking information in fatal hit and run

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a silver or gray Toyota Camry they believe was involved in a fatal hit and run in the end of September.

Rebecca Atkins, an APD spokeswoman, said on Sept. 30 the vehicle hit a female pedestrian at Girard and Vail SE, near the Puerto Del Sol golf course north of Gibson. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died.

“APD has received information that the vehicle involved is currently at an auto body or mechanic shop and we are seeking the public’s assistance for any information about what shop the vehicle may be located,” Atkins said.

She said the car is a 2016 silver or gray Toyota Camry with the license plate of BAFH24.

“The vehicle would have had right front damage,” Atkins said.

Tips: Police ask anyone who has seen this car or who has information on its whereabouts to contact the APD Motor’s Unit at (505)-768-2970.


