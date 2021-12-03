 Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down after bowl - Albuquerque Journal

Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down after bowl

By Hank Kurz Jr. / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Bronco Mendenhall said the thought that it was time to do something else first came to him the day after his team’s dispiriting loss to Virginia Tech.

In the ensuing days, Virginia’s coach considered other solutions, but as the week progressed he felt more clarity. He announced Thursday he’s stepping down.

Mendenhall will coach the Cavaliers in their bowl game, then abruptly end a six-year tenure during which “earned, not given” became a mantra for the program, and an upward trajectory slowed considerably the last two years.

“I would love to say there’s been this buildup and a long amount of epiphanies and thought, but clearly this week there was a sense of clarity to me that I needed to step back from college football and reassess, renew, reframe and reinvent, with my wife as a partner, our future and the next chapter of our lives,” Mendenhall said in a hastily organized conference call with reporters.

The decision was his and his alone, Mendenhall said, adding that athletic director Carla Williams and university president Jim Ryan asked him to stay.

“It’s just a chance after 31 years straight to step back … and reinvent myself and our family and our purpose,” the 55-year-old Mendenhall said.

“Holly, my wife, is a little shocked, too,” he said.

With two of his children on mission trips for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and the third heading to college in January, Mendenhall said he looks forward to spending time with his wife without what he called “the rhythm of a football season” and discovering his next path.

He did not rule out coaching again some day.

“This isn’t to break and pause and then become irrelevant. This is actually to break and pause to then become hopefully more impactful in helping and developing and teaching and serving others is what I’m hopeful,” he said. “So I’m excited about that. What is it going to look like? I don’t know.”

Mendenhall said he told his staff at 4:45 p.m. EST and his team at 5 p.m. before getting on the call with reporters at 5:30 p.m.

The team’s reaction?

“They had similar reactions, tears, shock, sadness, disbelief, yeah, and it’s going to take time to process,” he said.

Mendenhall is 36-38 at Virginia and led the Cavaliers to four bowl appearances their only Atlantic Coast Conference title game appearance two years ago. Virginia also snapped a 15-game losing streak against rival Virginia Tech in 2019, but lost its last four games this season, including Saturday’s 29-24 defeat to the Hokies.

The Cavaliers finished the regular season 6-6. Mendenhall finalized his decision four days later.

“This is a personal and just bigger picture — that’s how I think — decision,” he said, adding that the losing streak was not really a factor in his choice.

The Hokies played that game with an interim coach. They introduced former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry as their new coach Thursday.

“The next journey will be uncovered as we go, and hard to uncover it if there’s not a pause and contemplation and reflection, so that’s what I’m choosing to do,” Mendenhall said.

He said he chose to make the announcement now in the hope that the attention can be placed back on the team and its bowl preparations. The Cavaliers will find out their bowl destination on Sunday.

Mendenhall came to Virginia after 11 seasons as coach at BYU. That, too, was a surprising move. The Utah native was 99-43 with the Cougars.

Virginia lost to Richmond of the Championship Subdivision, 37-20, in his first game, an outcome that revealed to him the tougher-than-he-imagined task ahead. The Cavaliers finished the following regular season 6-6 to end a bowl drought, but lost 49-7 to Navy in the Military Bowl. They opted not to participate in a bowl last season.

___

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo and AP Sports Writer Pete Iacobelli contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
A vaccine mandate isn't planned for Pit, for now
College
The University of New Mexico will ... The University of New Mexico will maintain its virus protocols that do not require proof of vaccinat ...
2
Nuñez says he's committed to UNM despite overtures from ...
College
University of New Mexico athletic director ... University of New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nuñez said on Wednesday he remains committed ...
3
Steve Alford misses Nevada win, upcoming road trip with ...
College
When Nevada beat Pepperdine 79-66 on ... When Nevada beat Pepperdine 79-66 on Tuesday, the Wolf Pack (4-4) did so without head coach Steve Alford and assistant Craig Neal, both former ...
4
UNM football: Former Lobo Jordan signs with European League
Blogs
Former University of New Mexico quarterback ... Former University of New Mexico quarterback Lamar Jordan has signed with the Hamburg Sea Devils of the European League of Football, Jordan and the ...
5
House, Lobos keep Aggies in the dark
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House scored 31 points and ... Jaelen House scored 31 points and the UNM Lobos hit 12 of 14 free throws in the final 1:53 to ice a 101-94 rivalry ...
6
Gonzales plans to stay the course regarding staff
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales remains determined to turn Lobo football into a winnin ...
7
Lobos win big, then celebrate
College
Bradbury's, De La Cerda's milestones recognized ... Bradbury's, De La Cerda's milestones recognized after victory
8
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos light up scoreboard in win ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some notes, quotes, odds ... Here are some notes, quotes, odds & ends and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after UNM's 101-94 win over ...
9
Lobo/Aggie basketball rivalry returns after 2 years
ABQnews Seeker
After two years, the Lobo/Aggie men's ... After two years, the Lobo/Aggie men's basketball rivalry is back Tuesday night in Las Cruces.