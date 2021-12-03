 Editorial: NMSU spreads cheer, lets folks clear tickets in a Jif - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: NMSU spreads cheer, lets folks clear tickets in a Jif

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

It’s literally spreading holiday cheer, allowing folks to clear parking tickets with a donation of peanut butter.

New Mexico State University is allowing recipients of “No Current Permit” parking citations to pay their fines with peanut butter through today. NMSU Parking Services is accepting at least 80 ounces of peanut butter to cover a $35 fine. The donations go to the Aggie Cupboard, a chunky food pantry that provides free supplementary food to NMSU and Doña Ana Community College students, faculty and staff. And, with a 40-ounce jar of creamy store-brand just $3.76 at Walmart, it’s a savings for those in a cash crunch who would ultimately face holds for registration, graduation, etc.

“We function mainly off donations, so to see that a department is willing to give rather than take is very humbling,” says Aggie Cupboard program specialist Amanda Nunez. “It is a form of paying it forward.”

NMSU says it will serve up the ticket/donation program again at the end of the spring semester. It’s a win-win approach other entities should consider emulating.

Given all the struggles folks have faced through the pandemic, it’s refreshing to see NMSU giving parking ticket recipients a less onerous method of paying fines, while boosting high-protein donations to the Aggie Cupboard.

Others interested in stocking Aggie Cupboard’s shelves don’t have to get a parking ticket — more information is at aggiecupboard.nmsu.edu.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


