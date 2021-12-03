 UNM, Aggie athletes graduating at high clips, per NCAA - Albuquerque Journal

UNM, Aggie athletes graduating at high clips, per NCAA

By ABQJournal News Staff

The University of New Mexico reports 80 percent Graduation Success Rate for athletes while New Mexico State reports a school-record 86 percent in the latest NCAA data released Thursday. The reports include a four-year average of freshmen who began taking collegiate classes at the NCAA Division I level from 2011 through 2014 and completed the necessary coursework to collect their bachelor’s degrees within a six-year period. (UNM figures are here.)

Four Lobo programs —men’s basketball, track and field/cross country, tennis and women’s golf, had perfect graduation success rates. Lobo football’s rate was 65 percent. Five Aggie teams — men’s basketball, men’s tennis, volleyball, women’s golf and women’s tennis, scored 100.

Unlike federal graduation counts, The GSR formula removes from the rate student-athletes who leave school while academically eligible and includes student-athletes who transfer to a school after initially enrolling elsewhere.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
UNM, Aggie athletes graduating at high clips, per NCAA
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico reports ... The University of New Mexico reports 80 percent Graduation Success Rate for athletes while New Mexico State reports a school-record 86 percent in the ...
2
APD: Armed teen shot by officer in Northwest Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque Police Department officer shot ... An Albuquerque Police Department officer shot and injured a teenage boy who authorities say was fleeing from an apartment carrying 'multiple firearms' Thursday morning. ...
3
BioPark releases silvery minnows into Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
Thousands of Rio Grande silvery minnows ... Thousands of Rio Grande silvery minnows were released into the river this week after several months of tender, loving care at the Albuquerque BioPark. ...
4
APD seeking information in fatal hit and run
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department is looking ... The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a silver or gray Toyota Camry they believe was involved in a fatal hit and run in ...
5
Lujan Grisham adds federal funds to agenda of special ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called on ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called on New Mexico legislators Thursday to allocate federal stimulus funding during a special session this month — a move ...
6
Hot air balloon 'menorah' to be lit Sunday
ABQnews Seeker
  What may be the world's ...   What may be the world's only Hanukkah menorah formed by hot air balloons, will be illuminated on Sunday, the last night of the ...
7
Prison time for Rio Arriba sheriff
ABQnews Seeker
A judge sentenced James Lujan to ... A judge sentenced James Lujan to three years in prison on Thursday, a day after jurors convicted him of two felonies
8
Interim superintendent of police reform to retire
ABQnews Seeker
After about eight months on the ... After about eight months on the job, Interim Superintendent of Police Reform Sylvester Stanley intends to retire at the year's end. Stanley was appointed ...
9
Suspect charged in attempt to rob West Side bank
ABQnews Seeker
Man tells police he 'just wanted ... Man tells police he 'just wanted to send a message'