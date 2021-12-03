UNM, Aggie athletes graduating at high clips, per NCAA

The University of New Mexico reports 80 percent Graduation Success Rate for athletes while New Mexico State reports a school-record 86 percent in the latest NCAA data released Thursday. The reports include a four-year average of freshmen who began taking collegiate classes at the NCAA Division I level from 2011 through 2014 and completed the necessary coursework to collect their bachelor’s degrees within a six-year period. (UNM figures are here.)

Four Lobo programs —men’s basketball, track and field/cross country, tennis and women’s golf, had perfect graduation success rates. Lobo football’s rate was 65 percent. Five Aggie teams — men’s basketball, men’s tennis, volleyball, women’s golf and women’s tennis, scored 100.

Unlike federal graduation counts, The GSR formula removes from the rate student-athletes who leave school while academically eligible and includes student-athletes who transfer to a school after initially enrolling elsewhere.