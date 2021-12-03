 United's Academy team blanked in tourney - Albuquerque Journal

United’s Academy team blanked in tourney

By ABQJournal News Staff

TAMPA, Fla. — New Mexico United’s Academy team opened group play in the 2021 USL Academy League Playoffs on Thursday, suffering a 2-0 loss to Queensboro FC of Queens, N.Y. The eight competing teams qualified by winning their regional academy division in 2021. Queensboro, which scored two second-half goals Thursday, lost just once all season.

NMU will take on Southern Soccer Academy of Marietta, Georgia on Friday, then face Weston FC on Saturday as it tries to advance from Group A in the eight-team tournament. Championship and third-, fifth-, and seventh-place matches take place Sunday.

 


