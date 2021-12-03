Women’s hoops rivalry resumes for Lobos, Aggies

Time to move the Lobos-Aggies women’s basketball rivalry back to the front burner.

Nearly two years removed from their most recent clash, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State square off twice in a three-day span. UNM (6-3) hosts the Aggies (3-2) at the Pit on Friday and visits Las Cruces on Sunday.

Pandemic restrictions forced last season’s rivalry games to be canceled – the first time UNM and NMSU did not meet in women’s hoops since 1990-91 – and Friday’s meeting will be the first for most of the players on both teams.

Seniors Antonia Anderson, Shaiquel McGruder and Jaedyn De La Cerda are the only current Lobos who’ve faced New Mexico State. De La Cerda, the lone New Mexican in that group, plans to keep the Rio Grande Rivalry simmering.

“I wasn’t recruited by (the Aggies), so I always have to show what I’m about,” she said. “Rivalry games are fun anyway. My teammates are excited to play them, too.”

De La Cerda has risen to the occasion in four previous games against versus NMSU, averaging 18 points a game. She did not play against the Aggies as a freshman, but the Lobos are 6-0 in the series since De La Cerda joined the program.

Each team has one other New Mexican on its roster, though neither has played in the rivalry. New Mexico State senior Janessa Johnson spent two seasons at Cochise College before returning to hometown Las Cruces last year. UNM freshman and Albuquerque native Viané Cumber said she’s looking forward to her first Lobos-Aggies experience.

“New Mexico State offered me a scholarship, so I know something about their team,” Cumber said. “We try to approach every game the same way, have a plan and execute it, but rivalry games are exciting, especially playing them twice in a row.”

The back-to-back meetings are unusual in this series but not unfamiliar to the Lobos, who played two-game series throughout last season’s pandemic-impacted Mountain West schedule. Lobos coach Mike Bradbury has no liking for that league format, but he doesn’t mind the quick series against NMSU.

“I like it,” Bradbury said. “It’s easier in terms of preparation and it’s basically the same for both teams. Let’s go play.”

The Lobos and Aggies have some similarities. Both employ dribble-drive offenses run by point guards who are effective and efficient.

New Mexico State’s Melanie Isbell, a transfer from UNLV, ranks among the national leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio, while UNM’s LaTora Duff ranks second in total assists and is 22nd in assists per game (5.9).

The teams also have some striking differences. UNM scores more points (76 per game to NMSU’s 66) and allows more to its opponents. The Lobos have hoisted more than three times as many 3-pointers as have the Aggies, who take pride in a defense that’s is allowing just 58 points per game. (UNM allows 62.2.)

Both teams are undefeated at home. NMSU’s two losses came at UTEP and to LSU in the San Juan Shootout. The Aggies led the latter game until midway through the third quarter of a 72-52 loss.

“They’re pretty balanced on offense and really deep,” Bradbury said of the Aggies. “They’ve got some size, so I’m sure they’ll try to spread us out and throw the ball inside. These two games will be a challenge for us.”