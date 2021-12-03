 Sandia Prep junior sings her way to Carnegie Hall - Albuquerque Journal

Sandia Prep junior sings her way to Carnegie Hall

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

Sofia Chalamidas, a Sandia Prep student, was chosen from a pool of 10,000 applicants to sing at Carnegie Hall this February. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/JAlbuquerque Journal)

At age 7, Sofia Chalamidas was doing what most children her age do – belting out a song she liked as it streamed through the air at her grandmother’s house.

This would turn out to be a fateful moment that has led her to the stage of the famous Carnegie Hall in New York City. Her grandmother, JoAnn Romero, was nearby and listened as Chalamidas sang along to a song from “Phantom of the Opera.”

“We were at her house in the kitchen” Chalamidas said. “She was the one who discovered I could sing.”

Romero mentioned to Chalamidas’ mother, Rita Finley Chalamidas, that the then second-grader might actually have some talent. Rita Finley Chalamidas signed her daughter up for voice lessons with the Albuquerque Youth Symphony.

Chalamidas, now 17, said it was her first stage performance a short time later in a production of “Noah’s Flood” that ignited and solidified her passion for singing. One of her biggest professional inspirations was American classical singer Jackie Evancho, who achieved recognition at a very young age.

“My first time performing on stage was surreal,” she said. “That’s when I got into it.”

Seventeen-year-old Sofia Chalamidas, a Sandia Prep student, was chosen from a pool of 10,000 applicants to sing at Carnegie Hall this February. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Last month, Chalamidas learned she had been selected for the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. The honor is given to the “highest-rated high school performers from across the world” according to a news release. Chalamidas is a junior at Sandia Preparatory School and was nominated by a panel of New Mexico music teachers. She had to audition for the role by submitting a recording of her singing.

Chalamidas was selected from a pool of 10,000 nominees from around the globe.

In early February, she will join 500 high school students from the United States, Australia, Bermuda, China, Guam and South Korea for a special performance at Carnegie Hall. The students will rehearse with world-renowned conductors, and have a chance to attend a Broadway show and take in the sights of New York.

Chalamidas has continued with voice lessons and is now a member of the Young Voices of the Santa Fe Opera. In addition to singing, she loves to hike and took up running, which she said has helped her singing because she’s better able to control her breathing. She said her mother and grandmother are her personal inspirations, and pushed her to work hard. She said she hopes to attend college at either New York University or Carnegie Mellon University, and become a professional singer.

She said she’s looking forward to connecting with people her age who have the same passion and drive that she does.

“I love New York City,” she said. “Honestly, I love the endless opportunity there. It’s the center of the world to me.”

The Journal continues “The Good News File,” a series of uplifting stories in partnership with KOAT-TV and KKOB Radio. The Journal will publish a “Good News” feature the first Friday of the month, KOAT-TV will present its feature each second Friday and KKOB each third Friday. If you have a story you would like to suggest for this series, please send your tip to ebriseno@abqjournal.com.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Tracking the 'trail of chaos'?
ABQnews Seeker
District attorney's lawsuit seeks GPS data ... District attorney's lawsuit seeks GPS data for defendants on pretrial release
2
State to require booster shots for some workers
ABQnews Seeker
More than 2,000 new COVID cases ... More than 2,000 new COVID cases reported Thursday
3
Broad coalition urges support for PNM/Avangrid merger
ABQnews Seeker
After PRC meeting, AG Balderas concerned ... After PRC meeting, AG Balderas concerned about commissioners' impartiality
4
Sandia Prep junior sings her way to Carnegie Hall
ABQnews Seeker
Sofia Chalamidas hopes to attend college ... Sofia Chalamidas hopes to attend college at either New York University or Carnegie Mellon, and become a professional singer
5
Hot air balloon 'menorah' to be lit Sunday
ABQnews Seeker
Event marks the last night of ... Event marks the last night of the eight-day celebration of Hanukkah
6
BioPark releases minnows into Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
Part of endangered species recovery efforts Part of endangered species recovery efforts
7
Governor adds stimulus spending to session agenda
ABQnews Seeker
Legal clash over the handling of ... Legal clash over the handling of the funds poised to intensify as Lujan Grisham accused of spend
8
APD: Armed teenager shot by officer at apartments
ABQnews Seeker
Chief says 16-year-old wounded after exiting ... Chief says 16-year-old wounded after exiting home with 'mulitple firearms'
9
Rio Arriba sheriff resigns as 3-year sentence is imposed
ABQnews Seeker
Judge: Officials 'must be held to ... Judge: Officials 'must be held to higher standard'