Firefighters tackle warehouse fire in NW ABQ

Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a blaze at a warehouse in the early hours of Friday morning in Northwest Albuquerque.

AFR, in a release, said there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians but the warehouse was destroyed.

Fire crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to a warehouse on fire with heavy smoke visible in the 1800 block of Eighth NW, a few blocks south of Interstate 40, according to the release.

The release said firefighters used several large hoses to douse the flames but the damage to the warehouse was already done.

“Unfortunately the building is a total loss and the majority is collapsed,” the release said.