Daily virus cases hit another 2021 high in NM

SANTA FE — The number of new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico reached a high for the year on Friday, and hospitalizations for the disease continued to surge.

The state Department of Health reported 2,388 new cases Friday, the most for one day all year. It was the second consecutive day the state had more than 2,000 new infections.

Friday’s total included more than 800 cases in Bernalillo County, 322 in Doña Ana County and 34 among individuals held in state or federal detention facilities.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state also climbed to 675 — an increase of 61% over the last month.

Hospital leaders in the state have pleaded with New Mexicans to get vaccinated against the disease — or seek booster shots — as health care providers face a crushing volume of patients. COVID-19 patients are just one factor in the influx, as hospital leaders say they are seeing an increase in people seeking care for other conditions, too.

New Mexico is enduring one of the worst COVID-19 surges in the country. The state ranked No. 6 on Friday for cases per capita over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state also ranks highly for vaccines per capita. About 77% of the population has received at least one dose, a share that puts New Mexico thirteenth highest in the country.

Of the adult population, about 74.6% of residents have completed their vaccine series.

New Mexico on Friday also reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,407 residents.

Individuals who aren’t fully vaccinated make up a disproportionate share of the fatalities. They constitute 81% of the deaths, 79% of the hospitalizations and 71% of the cases over the last four weeks.

People aren’t considered fully vaccinated unless it’s been at least two weeks since they had a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.