Former Laguna Pueblo gov. sentenced to 4 years for sex abuse

A former Laguna Pueblo governor was sentenced last month to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman who was staying at his Cibola County home.

Conrad Lucero, 71, of Mesita, had pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in April. He was sentenced Oct. 28, but the US Attorney’s Office sent out a news release on the case Friday evening.

In March 2019, he had “approached the victim while she slept and engaged in sexual contact without her consent,” according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office.

Lucero had lived on the Laguna Pueblo for most of his life and was a well-respected member of the tribe who served as governor and held traditional and religious roles in the community, according to court documents. The woman told authorities she considered Lucero a father figure and had fallen asleep on his couch following a feast on the Pueblo.

After he is released from prison, Lucero will have to serve five years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

Neither Laguna Pueblo officials nor Lucero’s attorneys could be reached for comment.