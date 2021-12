A man was shot and killed Friday evening in a East Central neighborhood.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said nobody is in custody in the incident.

He said officers responded around 5:20 p.m. to the 100 block of Wisconsin NE, a block north of Central, for reports of a man shot in the back.

“Officers arrived to find a male subject who appeared to be fatally wounded,” DeAguero said. “Currently there is no one in custody.”

He gave no other details.