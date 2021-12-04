Shot fired during dispute at Old Town Plaza

A man shot a gun into the air during a argument with another man Friday night in the Old Town Plaza.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said both men fled the area and nobody was injured.

He said police dispatch received several calls around 8:40 p.m. reporting gunfire near the plaza. DeAguero said officers learned the shooting was an isolated incident between two people.

“The individuals got into a dispute and one brandished a gun,” he said. “The individual then shot into the air. Both individuals fled the area.”

DeAguero said nobody in the area was injured.

The incident occurred as Old Town played host to its Holiday Stroll, which included the lighting of the Christmas tree.