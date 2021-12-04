 NM approves public financing for cannabis businesses - Albuquerque Journal

NM approves public financing for cannabis businesses

By Morgan Lee / Associated Press

SANTA FE – New Mexico will provide business loans of up to $250,000 to small-scale cannabis businesses in an effort to provide economic opportunity to communities that were hit hard by past criminal enforcement of marijuana laws.

The Regulation and Licensing Department on Thursday announced that the loan program is moving forward after a legislative panel provided approval this week.

The New Mexico Finance Authority is planning for a $5 million line of credit for cannabis entrepreneurs, with an average loan size of about $100,000. The application process is expected to open in February.

Loans would be available to qualified cannabis “microbusinesses” that are licensed to cultivate and sell marijuana from up to 200 plants at a single location, operating much like a craft winery or brewery.

That business niche was authorized in sweeping legislation to regulate and tax recreational marijuana sales, signed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham earlier this year. Recreational cannabis sales commence by April 1, 2022.

Terms of the small business loans will extend for up to five years, with interest rates from 2% to 3%.

New Mexico Finance Authority CEO Marquita Russel has noted that traditional business loans are still scarce for small-scale cannabis entrepreneurs.

New Mexico has emphasized social and economic fairness as it prepares to legalize and tax sales of recreational cannabis.

Marijuana possession and growing remains a federal crime, despite changes in state and tribal law. And a recent federal raid on a household marijuana garden on tribal land in northern New Mexico has renewed worries about U.S. drug enforcement priorities.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
BayoTech's first production hub to be located in Albuquerque
Energy
Local startup built world's initial compact ... Local startup built world's initial compact hydrogen generator
2
Ex-TorC judge, her husband sentenced to prison
ABQnews Seeker
Couple stole $284,000 from the estate ... Couple stole $284,000 from the estate of a dead man
3
SNM gang member sentenced to life in prison
ABQnews Seeker
Among the crimes attributed to the ... Among the crimes attributed to the 42-year-old is the 2008 murder of his cousin
4
NM approves public financing for cannabis businesses
From the newspaper
Average loan is expected to be ... Average loan is expected to be about $100,000; application process to start February
5
In this season of compassion, spare a thought for ...
Columnists
During the weeks between Thanksgiving, Hanukkah ... During the weeks between Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas, I always recall warm childhood memori ...
6
Lobo forward Jay Allen-Tovar happy (playing) on the outside
ABQnews Seeker
Lobo forward Jay Allen-Tovar has flourished ... Lobo forward Jay Allen-Tovar has flourished playing on the outside, but has been admittedly frustrated when asked to playing inside.
7
Girls prep basketball overview: Volcano Vista is primed to ...
Featured Sports
No amount of coachspeak is going ... No amount of coachspeak is going to allow Lisa Villareal to dodge the inescapable truth that her Volcano Vista Hawks are running the proverbial ...
8
DA’s lawsuit seeks GPS data for defendants on pretrial ...
ABQnews Seeker
District Attorney Raúl Torrez on Thursday ... District Attorney Raúl Torrez on Thursday sued the administrator of the 2nd Judicial District Court in Albuquerque, alleging that court officials are violating the ...
9
Broad coalition urges support for PNM/Avangrid merger
ABQnews Seeker
After PRC meeting, AG Balderas concerned ... After PRC meeting, AG Balderas concerned about commissioners' impartiality