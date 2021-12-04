 Crews battle bosque fire in Sandoval County - Albuquerque Journal

Crews battle bosque fire in Sandoval County

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Firefighters are fighting a large bosque fire Saturday afternoon along the Rio Grande near Peña Blanca.

Sandoval County Fire and Rescue Chief Eric Masterson said the blaze, which broke out around noon, is burning more than 70 acres on the east side of the river and is 0% contained.

He said the department had preliminary evacuations for resident of eight to 10 homes in the area of Arroyo Leyba and N.M. 22. No structures have been damaged or injuries reported at this time.

Masterson said the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.


