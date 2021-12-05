 Library Friends' book, CD, DVD sale on Dec. 11 - Albuquerque Journal

Library Friends’ book, CD, DVD sale on Dec. 11

By Journal Staff Report

Friends of the Public Library will hold a used book, CD and DVD sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 on the lower level of the Main Library, 501 Copper NW.

Friends of the Public Library set aside books in pristine condition for the December sale and are priced at 80% off the cover price. The sale will also feature holiday-themed books for adults and children. The event is free for members and $2 for nonmembers.

In addition, the Friends of the Public Library will have Friday holiday sales 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 10, and Dec. 17 with free entry.

All proceeds benefit the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County libraries.


