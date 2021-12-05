 Santa Fe Desert Chorale kicks off the season with 'Nochebuena' - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe Desert Chorale kicks off the season with ‘Nochebuena’

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

The Santa Fe Desert Chorale returns to in-person performances with its 2021 Winter Festival: “Nochebuena.”

The 24-member group will kick off the season on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Santa Fe’s Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, then head south to Albuquerque’s Immanuel Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Dec. 12. Various Santa Fe performances follow through Dec. 22.

The program blends Gregorian Chant with music by Hispanic composers and traditional English and American carols.

The concert opens with “Queen of Heaven,” a traditional Gregorian Chant, followed by “Ave Regina Caelorum” by Tomás Luis de Victoria, the most famous composer in 16th century Spain. De Victoria took the chant and set it to eight voices.

“The architectural structure is the original Gregorian chant,” conductor and artistic director Joshua Habermann said. “He has them sort of in conversation with each other.”

The music of New Spain follows with Latin American Baroque.

“Mexico was a very important center for composition at that time,” Habermann said.

The singers will perform this late Baroque music associated with the holidays with harpsichord.

The traditional Hispanic carols moved from Spain to New Mexico, including “O Mi Belén” and “Gabriel’s Message.”

“The Great Mystery” or “O Magnum Mysterium” arranged by Kevin Memley follows. The text has been a holiday tradition for 10 years, Habermann said.

“It’s always sort of meditative and beautiful,” he added. “It’s a rich harmony of a capella voices.”

The concert closes with British and American favorites such as “The First Noel,” “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “White Christmas.”

Founded in 1982 by Lawrence “Larry” Bandfield, the Santa Fe Desert Chorale is one of the longest-running professional music organizations in New Mexico.

If you go
WHAT: Winter Festival: “Nochebuena,” the Santa Fe Desert Chorale



WHEN & WHERE:



Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, 131 Cathedral Place, Santa Fe: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17; 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22



Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 114 Carlisle Blvd. SE, Albuquerque: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12



Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 1120 Canyon Road, Santa Fe: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18



HOW MUCH: $22-$100 at desertchorale.org; 505-988-2282.



INFO: All patrons must be fully vaccinated or show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours. Face masks will be required at all times.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Library Friends' book, CD, DVD sale on Dec. 11
Arts
Friends of the Public Library will ... Friends of the Public Library will hold a used book, CD and DVD sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 ...
2
Two books address mental health issues and explain how ...
Arts
Two recent books bring greater clarity ... Two recent books bring greater clarity to aspects of mental health care.One book is "T ...
3
Santa Fe Desert Chorale kicks off the season with ...
Arts
The Santa Fe Desert Chorale returns ... The Santa Fe Desert Chorale returns to in-person performances with its 2021 Winter Festival: "Nocheb ...
4
The New Mexico Symphonic Chorus to host holiday concert ...
Arts
The New Mexico Symphonic Chorus will ... The New Mexico Symphonic Chorus will perform a holiday concert of Bach's "Christmas Oratorio" for th ...
5
Exhibit showcases a trio of artists
Arts
Once relegated to the periphery of ... Once relegated to the periphery of the art world, a trio of women have spent decades pairing artistr ...
6
Many plants can give you that holiday red berry ...
Arts
Q. I grew up back east ... Q. I grew up back east where holly bushes were everywhere, so getting clippings to decorate with for ...
7
Musician Lisa Morales wants new album to call on ...
Arts
Lisa Morales is a storyteller.Music has ... Lisa Morales is a storyteller.Music has been a part of her life since she was small, a ...
8
ABQ neighborhood's beginnings started with a hunch
Arts
A pact between three women would ... A pact between three women would eventually become Netherwood Park
9
Entrepreneur sees exploring the old mining roads of Sierra ...
Arts
ELEPHANT BUTTE – Roger ... ELEPHANT BUTTE – Roger Pattison brought his Polaris RZR side-by-side to stop alongside a dry ...