Prep cross country: Kuykendall’s time at elite meet thought to be fastest by NM runner

Hope Christian junior Rendon Kuykendall on Saturday placed 14th in the gold division of the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships in Huntsville, Alabama.

The race brought together many of the country’s top prep runners. Kuykendall’s time was 14 minutes, 25.76 seconds. It is the fastest time Kuykendall, the two-time defending Class 4A state champion, has ever posted in a 5K cross country race.

Local coaches, including Huskies coach Shane Cleveland and Albuquerque Academy’s Adam Kedge, said they believed it to be the fastest time any New Mexico boy has ever run in a 5K race.

Sandia’s Steven West, New Mexico’s Class 5A state champion, finished seventh in the silver division with a time of 15:00.33.

Three runners from Newbury Park (Calif.) High School went 1-2-3 in Huntsville, all three — Colin Sahlman (14:03.29), Leo Young (14:05.07) and Young’s twin brother Lex (14:05.49) — surpassing the previous U.S. high school best of 14:10.4 set by Dathan Ritzenhein in 2000. Fourth-place finisher Zane Bergen (14.09.91) of Niwot, Colorado also bettered Ritzenhein’s record.