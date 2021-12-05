United’s Academy team to play for third place in Tampa tourney

TAMPA, Fla. — The New Mexico United Academy played to a 1-1 draw against Weston (Fla.) FC in the final match of the USL Academy playoff group stages on Saturday. The draw secured second place in Group A for United and a spot in the third-place match on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Al Lang Stadium, home of the USL Championship’s Tampa Bay Rowdies.

United takes on the Charlotte Independence Academy in the third-place match.

Taylor Rogers scored United’s goal in the 11th minute after Cristian Nava placed a beautiful ball just a few feet outside the six yard box. Nava drilled one of his own into the net 11 minutes later but was deemed offside. Weston FC scored eight minutes into the second half.