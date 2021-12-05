 SF Archdiocese set to hold web auction for 427 parcels of land - Albuquerque Journal

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

A live auction website will open Jan. 3 listing 427 parcels of land in 16 counties around the state owned by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.

The zoning classifications of the parcels include residential, commercial and special use. They have been organized into 80 total offerings, some sold individually and some in packages, according to Louis B. Fisher III, national director for SVN Auction Services, the court-appointed firm managing the auction for the archdiocese.

According to court records, the Archdiocese is liquidating assets to fund a reorganization plan, and for the future settlement of hundreds of claims by people alleging they were sexually abused as children by clergy members within the archdiocese.

It is only the second time the archdiocese will have auctioned off parcels of land. The first auction, held in September, unloaded 140 parcels in Bernalillo, Sandoval and Valencia counties and generated winning bids of nearly $1.4 million, Fisher said Tuesday.

“We’re hoping we’ll double what we got in the first auction, maybe more,” he said.

As with the first auction, the second auction is dealing solely with vacant parcels of land, most of them gifted to the archdiocese by parishioners, Fisher said.

The auction website, ASFbankruptcyauction.com, will be live starting Jan. 3, and all of the available parcels will be listed with accompanying information for potential bidders to review. Bidding starts Jan. 31 and continues through Feb. 7. Opening bids on the properties will start as low as $500, Fisher said.

Eligible bidders must register, be 18 or older, provide full contact information with a valid credit card, and must read and agree to the auction terms, conditions and bidding procedures.

To register and for further information visit ASFbankruptcyauction.com.

SVN Auction Services is an international commercial real estate advisory firm with headquarters in Florida and operations offices in Louisiana.


