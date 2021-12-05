Navajo Nation reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has reported 100 more COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

The latest daily virus figures released Saturday brought the tribe’s totals to 40,019 cases and 1,551 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The tribe had announced 142 new cases and one coronavirus-related death on Thursday and 88 more cases and no deaths on Friday.

Based on cases from Nov. 12-25, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 65 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said “11 states have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, including several states near and around the Navajo Nation.

“We experienced an increase in new infections due to the recent holiday, but we have to remain diligent and continue to get more of our people fully vaccinated,” Nez added. “We are in this together and the safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation.”

Nez has again called for everyone on the vast reservation to get a booster shot and wear masks.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.