 Arizona reports big two-day COVID case surge, 174 deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona reports big two-day COVID case surge, 174 deaths

By Paul Davenport / Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona reported 6,043 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 virus deaths Saturday as the pandemic’s latest surge maintained its grip on the state.

The new cases add to the 5,236 reported Friday and are just the second time the state has seen more than 5,000 cases on two consecutive days since January’s winter surge.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,697 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds as of Friday, just below the current surge’s high of 2,714 the day before. Just 5% of inpatient beds in the state’s crowded system were available Friday, according to the dashboard.

The increase in cases likely reflects continued vaccination resistance and more people getting tested following Thanksgiving gatherings, said Will Humble, a former Department of Health Services director who has been a critic of the state’s handling of the pandemic.

He said a lack of statewide vaccination and masking requirements, particularly in schools, is coming home to roost, resulting in crowded and stressed hospitals and continued fatalities.

“It’s too late for the intervention at this point,” said Humble, now executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association. “At this point I kind of just throw my hands up.”

Asked for comment on Saturday’s large number of new cases and deaths, Department of Health Services spokesperson Steve Elliott said it’s “not productive” to attach significance to particular daily reports that for various reasons may not reflect trends.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks, decreasing to 3,324 on Thursday from 3,685 on Nov. 18.

However, Arizona’s reports of additional cases increased each of the last five days and the latest Johns Hopkins rolling average didn’t yet reflect the numbers from Friday and Saturday.

The latest Johns Hopkins rolling average of new virus deaths in Arizona decreased over the past two weeks, dropping to 31.4 on Thursday from 40.9 on Nov. 18. That cutoff meant the rolling average didn’t include the 174 deaths reported Saturday.

Humble said the state could help small, independent hospitals that lack capacity to treat critically ill patients with non-COVID-19 conditions by opening up the state’s surge line that arranges transfers of virus patients to hospitals with space.

“There’s no room at the inn,” he said. “It’s really a bad time for someone to get a stroke or a heart attack.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Navajo Nation reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation has reported 100 ... The Navajo Nation has reported 100 more COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths. The latest daily virus figures released Saturday brought the tribe's totals ...
2
Native American tracking unit in Arizona could be expanding
Around the Region
The Shadow Wolves unit, Homeland Security's ... The Shadow Wolves unit, Homeland Security's only Native American specialized tracking team, is ready for a change after nearly 50 years of patrolling the ...
3
Police identify Texas officer fatally shot outside store
Around the Region
Police have released the name of ... Police have released the name of the officer who was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call outside a suburban Dallas supermarket. Mesquite ...
4
Suspect in Colorado church vandalism sought in Portland
Around the Region
Police say a woman wanted for ... Police say a woman wanted for the vandalism of a cathedral in Colorado is believed to be in the Portland area. The Portland Police ...
5
11-year-old girl injured when shots fired at Houston home
Around the Region
Police say they're searching for suspects ... Police say they're searching for suspects after an 11-year-old girl was struck several times by gunfire early Sunday after shots were fired at a ...
6
Homes evacuated as wind drives Colorado wildfire
Around the Region
Evacuations were ordered Sunday in a ... Evacuations were ordered Sunday in a central Colorado mountain community as fire crews battled a wind-driven blaze. The fire began as a structure fire, ...
7
Shoplifter deploys bear spray, Colorado Walmart evacuated
Around the Region
A Walmart store in Colorado was ... A Walmart store in Colorado was evacuated after a shoplifter deployed bear spray against several employees, police said Sunday. Officers responded to the Greeley ...
8
Preserving the beauty of the past for the future
ABQnews Seeker
Conservation work starts at historic Córdova ... Conservation work starts at historic Córdova church
9
Federal medical team leader touts positive experience in New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Disaster assistance group was deployed to ... Disaster assistance group was deployed to San Juan County