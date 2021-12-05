 Passenger jumps out of plane taxiing at Phoenix airport - Albuquerque Journal

Passenger jumps out of plane taxiing at Phoenix airport

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A passenger on an arriving Southwest Airlines flight taxiing at Phoenix’s main airport opened a galley door, jumped out and ran to an airport fire station where he barricaded himself, authorities said Saturday.

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released, and it wasn’t immediately clear why he jumped from Flight 4236 after it’s arrival at Sky Harbor International Airport from Colorado Springs, Colorado, at about 8 a.m. Saturday.

After the man “exited the aircraft,” the aircraft’s captain notified the control tower so local authorities could respond to the situation, Southwest spokesperson Dan Landson said in an email. The plane with its crew and remaining passengers then went to its designated gate, Landson said.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old man entered the fire station, walked into a dorm room and locked himself inside, Fire Capt. Todd Keller, a Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson, said in an email.

After few minutes, firefighters were able to get the man to unlock the door, and he was then evaluated, treated for a lower leg injury and transported to a hospital, Keller said.

The Phoenix Police Department said in an email it was investigating the incident and provided no additional information on the incident, including the man’s status.

The incident did not delay airport operations, Sky Harbor spokesperson Julie Rodriguez said.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson referred an inquiry to local authorities.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Navajo Nation reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation has reported 100 ... The Navajo Nation has reported 100 more COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths. The latest daily virus figures released Saturday brought the tribe's totals ...
2
Native American tracking unit in Arizona could be expanding
Around the Region
The Shadow Wolves unit, Homeland Security's ... The Shadow Wolves unit, Homeland Security's only Native American specialized tracking team, is ready for a change after nearly 50 years of patrolling the ...
3
Police identify Texas officer fatally shot outside store
Around the Region
Police have released the name of ... Police have released the name of the officer who was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call outside a suburban Dallas supermarket. Mesquite ...
4
Suspect in Colorado church vandalism sought in Portland
Around the Region
Police say a woman wanted for ... Police say a woman wanted for the vandalism of a cathedral in Colorado is believed to be in the Portland area. The Portland Police ...
5
11-year-old girl injured when shots fired at Houston home
Around the Region
Police say they're searching for suspects ... Police say they're searching for suspects after an 11-year-old girl was struck several times by gunfire early Sunday after shots were fired at a ...
6
Homes evacuated as wind drives Colorado wildfire
Around the Region
Evacuations were ordered Sunday in a ... Evacuations were ordered Sunday in a central Colorado mountain community as fire crews battled a wind-driven blaze. The fire began as a structure fire, ...
7
Shoplifter deploys bear spray, Colorado Walmart evacuated
Around the Region
A Walmart store in Colorado was ... A Walmart store in Colorado was evacuated after a shoplifter deployed bear spray against several employees, police said Sunday. Officers responded to the Greeley ...
8
Preserving the beauty of the past for the future
ABQnews Seeker
Conservation work starts at historic Córdova ... Conservation work starts at historic Córdova church
9
Federal medical team leader touts positive experience in New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Disaster assistance group was deployed to ... Disaster assistance group was deployed to San Juan County