 Fresno State, UTEP to meet in 16th annual New Mexico Bowl - Albuquerque Journal

Fresno State, UTEP to meet in 16th annual New Mexico Bowl

By Journal Staff Report

Former Western Athletic Conference foes Fresno State and UTEP will meet in the 16th annual PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 18 at 12:15 p.m. at University Stadium, it was announced on Sunday.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Fresno State (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) comes into the game experiencing some upheaval after coach Kalen DeBoer took the Washington job and Haener entered the transfer portal. Running backs coach Lee Marks was promoted to interim coach.

Quarterback Jaylen Henderson takes over for Haener, who threw for 3,810 yards and 32 touchdowns this season. Henderson has thrown only eight passes this year. This is Fresno State’s third trip to the New Mexico Bowl in program history, and first since 2009.

UTEP (7-5, 4-4 Conference USA) hasn’t won a bowl game since the 1967 Sun Bowl, the nation’s longest bowl-game victory drought. It has lost six straight bowls since 1967. The Miners have never won a bowl game other than the Sun Bowl. UTEP will be appearing in the New Mexico Bowl for the third time in 12 years after facing BYU in 2010 and Utah State in 2014.

Fresno State owns the series against the Miners, 8-3-1. It will be the first meeting between the teams since 2004.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Fresno State, UTEP to meet in 16th annual New ...
College
Former Western Athletic Conference foes Fresno ... Former Western Athletic Conference foes Fresno State and UTEP will meet in the 16th annual PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 18 at ...
2
LaToya Duff is 'a game-time decision' for Lobo women's ...
College
LAS CRUCES – The ... LAS CRUCES – The University of New Mexico women's basketball team has a Sunday contingency p ...
3
Rivalry Part II: Lobos want to play in a ...
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos are playing faster ... The UNM Lobos are playing faster this season, and controlling the tempo was a key in their rivalry victory last week over New Mexico ...
4
Women's basketball: Lobos hold serve in the Pit, beat ...
College
It started off as showtime, finished ... It started off as showtime, finished as a grind, but when all was said and done the UNM women's basketball team had a rivalry ...
5
Lobo forward Jay Allen-Tovar happy (playing) on the outside
ABQnews Seeker
Lobo forward Jay Allen-Tovar has flourished ... Lobo forward Jay Allen-Tovar has flourished playing on the outside, but has been admittedly frustrated when asked to playing inside.
6
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down after bowl
College
Bronco Mendenhall said the thought that ... Bronco Mendenhall said the thought that it was time to do something else first came to him the day after his team's dispiriting loss ...
7
NMMI's 10-1 football season leads to Sunday home playoff ...
College
When Kurt Taufa'asau became interim head ... When Kurt Taufa'asau became interim head coach of the New Mexico Military Institute junior college f ...
8
Women's hoops rivalry resumes for Lobos, Aggies
College
Time to move the Lobos-Aggies women's ... Time to move the Lobos-Aggies women's basketball rivalry back to the front burner.Near ...
9
UNM, Aggie athletes graduating at high clips, per NCAA
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico reports ... The University of New Mexico reports 80 percent Graduation Success Rate for athletes while New Mexico State reports a school-record 86 percent in the ...