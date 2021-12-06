Fresno State, UTEP to meet in 16th annual New Mexico Bowl

Former Western Athletic Conference foes Fresno State and UTEP will meet in the 16th annual PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 18 at 12:15 p.m. at University Stadium, it was announced on Sunday.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Fresno State (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) comes into the game experiencing some upheaval after coach Kalen DeBoer took the Washington job and Haener entered the transfer portal. Running backs coach Lee Marks was promoted to interim coach.

Quarterback Jaylen Henderson takes over for Haener, who threw for 3,810 yards and 32 touchdowns this season. Henderson has thrown only eight passes this year. This is Fresno State’s third trip to the New Mexico Bowl in program history, and first since 2009.

UTEP (7-5, 4-4 Conference USA) hasn’t won a bowl game since the 1967 Sun Bowl, the nation’s longest bowl-game victory drought. It has lost six straight bowls since 1967. The Miners have never won a bowl game other than the Sun Bowl. UTEP will be appearing in the New Mexico Bowl for the third time in 12 years after facing BYU in 2010 and Utah State in 2014.

Fresno State owns the series against the Miners, 8-3-1. It will be the first meeting between the teams since 2004.