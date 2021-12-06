 NMMI to play for national JC football title - Albuquerque Journal

NMMI to play for national JC football title

By Journal Staff Report

ROSWELL — Running back Anthony Grant rushed for 398 yards and five touchdowns to lead New Mexico Military Institute past Northwest Mississippi, 49-30, on Sunday and advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I championship game.

The No. 2-seeded Broncos (11-1) will take on No. 1 Iowa Western (10-0) at 6 p.m. MST on Dec. 17 at War Eagle Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas. The title game will be aired on CBS Sports Network.

Grant, from Buford, Georgia, leads NJCAA Division I with 1,538 rushing yards. His 17 touchdowns rank second.

NMMI quarterback Diego Pavia, a Volcano Vista graduate, completed 8 of 11 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Malik Phillips, a Clovis High grad, caught three passes for 78 yards to help the Broncos produce 655 total yards of offense, 472 on the ground, against the Rangers (9-3).


