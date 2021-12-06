‘Double dip La Niña’ ahead

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Kirsten Couevas and her husband, Nathan, are surrounded by cows, chickens and pigs roaming their Sublime Pastures farm in Tomé, just south of Los Lunas.

But the farmers know that what’s under the surface – the soil and water – are what will help them weather extreme drought.

New Mexico farmers and ranchers are preparing as the state heads into a “double dip La Niña” – the second consecutive winter forecasted to have warm, dry conditions.

Kirsten Couevas has worked to build healthy soil with lots of organic matter since she took over the Valencia County farm four years ago.

“The answer is not letting land fallow, it’s cover crops and native grasses,” she said. “You keep that moisture, that will stay in the soil, and then we’re retaining water and we’re fighting drought.” Couevas upgraded the pastures’ irrigation system to leverage limited water allotments and underwhelming precipitation.

Smaller kunekune pigs from New Zealand and Aberdeen Angus cows graze, but don’t tear up the soil.

The Couevas’ use the animals for what’s known as rotational grazing. The method lets pastures rest so grass can regrow and soil can better capture rain or snow.

“We’re not wasting any water,” she said. “It’s all about building armor for the soil to prepare it for the winter.”

Richard Strait, a soil scientist with the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service, said regional snowfall is “starting out really slow” this year. “Typically, the second (La Niña) winter is better than the previous one, and that’s what we’re hoping for this year,” said Strait, who manages the agency’s New Mexico snow surveys. “But we’re just not seeing it yet.”

Predicting spring runoff hinges on how much water is in the snowpack and the soil.

The higher those numbers are, the more likely that snowmelt will show up as healthy flows in rivers and streams.

But there’s not much snow on the mountains so far, and soil moisture is depleting rapidly with the continued warm, dry days.

“Those two combined lead to a situation where things in the short term don’t look really good for runoff,” Strait said.

Snow water equivalent in the Upper Rio Grande Basin was at 73% of normal this time last year.

This year, that number is 21%.

Peak snowpack in the Upper Rio Grande typically occurs in March, so the state has a few months to catch up.

But even a big snowstorm won’t be enough to overcome two years of dry winters and less-than-impressive monsoon seasons for New Mexico.

“This drought took some time to develop, and getting over it is not going to be a quick fix,” Strait said.

Dry forecast

About 70% of New Mexico is in severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and northern New Mexico is currently experiencing the worst drought.

Dry conditions will likely “expand and become more intense” in the coming weeks, said Andy Church, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque.

“At some point, we’re going to have to stop calling it the drought and just call it our new climatology,” Church said. “I don’t think we’re quite there yet. But we’re leaning in that direction.”

The National Climate Prediction Center forecast shows that the Southwest will likely experience above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation in December, January and February.

Statewide temperatures have hovered at 10 to 20 degrees above normal for the last several weeks.

Roswell hit 82 degrees on Dec. 3, which is about 10 degrees above normal. Raton and Santa Fe each hit record highs earlier in the week.

Precipitation levels have also been dismal heading into the winter season. A small storm system the last week in November brought the first measurable precipitation in almost two months to much of New Mexico.

Max Henkels, a policy analyst with the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, said the “bleak” forecast means that farmers and ranchers could be “in for a long winter full of tough choices.”

Soils are so parched in the eastern plains, Henkels said, that some wheat growers had to replant their fields because high winds blew seeds out of the dry dirt.

“Due to good monsoons, most livestock producers are still in better shape than last year in terms of forage production,” he said. “But as we’re seeing the monsoon effects kind of wear off, we’re seeing things dry out.”

Cattle ranchers prepare

As central New Mexico farmers cross their fingers for snow up north, Union County cattle ranchers Kim and Red Miller are relying on their tried and true methods of dealing with drought.

Kim Miller said keeping the grass and soil healthy is paramount for the cow/calf operation near Grenville in far northeastern New Mexico.

“It’s about being reactive to what the land can handle,” she said. “Sometimes you just don’t have as many marketable animals at the end of the season. The good years are a blessing, the bad years are expected, and you do what you need to to get by.”

The family also uses rotational grazing and sometimes culls their herds to reduce stress on the pastures. A barn stacked full of hay will serve as supplemental feed when natural forage runs low.

But doing business in a drought has a hefty price tag.

“Hay is expensive just like everything else,” Kim Miller said. “Diesel is high, too, so even to put out the hay your costs are going to go up. It makes us seek certain genetics of cattle. We look for low-input types of cows, and that’s been helpful.”

Long-term water supply

Diminished snowpack is a major concern for scientists and water managers as they craft the state’s 50-year water plan.

Annual average statewide temperatures could rise between 5 and 7 degrees Fahrenheit over the next 50 years if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase, according to a climate-leap ahead analysis from the New Mexico Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources.

Rising temperatures could make droughts more intense and frequent.

The analysis also found that high-elevation snowpack is projected to decline “very substantially” by 2070 across the Southwest, including in the Rio Grande headwaters.

Kristin Pearthree, a bureau research scientist assisting with the climate study, said those changes could impact water available for agriculture and urban use.

“There could be decreasing snowpack and earlier and diminishing snowmelt runoff due to a number of processes, including more precipitation falling as rain, or snow evaporating into the atmosphere without becoming runoff,” Pearthree said.

New Mexico is also at risk of becoming a more arid, or drier, state.

“When the atmosphere is warmer, it could really suck more moisture into it from the surface like a big sponge,” Pearthree said. “That could decrease the amount of water that we have available for streamflow and recharge.”

For producers like the Miller and Couevas families, working the land in a dry state will always be a balancing act. Selling off livestock is extremely likely if the dry forecast pans out.

“We’re trying to figure out what the future holds for small farmers because it’s so hard,” Kirsten Couevas said. “We can’t keep doing the same old thing.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.