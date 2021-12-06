Paseo crash leaves motorcyclist dead

One person was killed and two others seriously injured after a crash Sunday evening at Paseo del Norte near 2nd Street NW, according to Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Westbound traffic at Paseo Del Norte was shut down at I-25, as emergency personnel responded to the scene just before 9:30 p.m.

A BCSO spokesperson said a motorcyclist collided with a vehicle and died at the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle were taken to UNM Hospital, and were listed in critical condition, according to BCSO.