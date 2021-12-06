 6-year-old girl dies after being struck by a truck in Tucson - Albuquerque Journal

6-year-old girl dies after being struck by a truck in Tucson

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — A young girl died after being struck by a pickup truck in Tucson, according to authorities.

Police said officers were called to the scene Saturday afternoon about a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian.

They arrived to find 6-year-old Emory Conway in the roadway.

Police said the girl was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators said Conway and a family member made it to the center lane of the roadway.

But for reasons unknown, Conway ran into another lane of the roadway and was struck by the truck.

Police said the driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

It’s been determined that the driver was not impaired at the time and no citations have been issued, according to police who said their investigation was ongoing.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Police identify Texas officer fatally shot outside store
Around the Region
Police have released the name of ... Police have released the name of the officer who was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call outside a suburban Dallas supermarket. Mesquite ...
2
Shoplifter deploys bear spray, Colorado Walmart evacuated
Around the Region
A Walmart store in Colorado was ... A Walmart store in Colorado was evacuated after a shoplifter deployed bear spray against several employees, police said Sunday. Officers responded to the Greeley ...
3
Passenger jumps out of plane taxiing at Phoenix airport
Around the Region
A passenger on an arriving Southwest ... A passenger on an arriving Southwest Airlines flight taxiing at Phoenix's main airport opened a galley door, jumped out and ran to an airport ...
4
Arizona reports big two-day COVID case surge, 174 deaths
Around the Region
Arizona reported 6,043 additional confirmed COVID-19 ... Arizona reported 6,043 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 virus deaths Saturday as the pandemic's latest surge maintained its grip on the state. The ...
5
Navajo Nation reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation has reported 100 ... The Navajo Nation has reported 100 more COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths. The latest daily virus figures released Saturday brought the tribe's totals ...
6
Native American tracking unit in Arizona could be expanding
Around the Region
The Shadow Wolves unit, Homeland Security's ... The Shadow Wolves unit, Homeland Security's only Native American specialized tracking team, is ready for a change after nearly 50 years of patrolling the ...
7
Suspect in Colorado church vandalism sought in Portland
Around the Region
Police say a woman wanted for ... Police say a woman wanted for the vandalism of a cathedral in Colorado is believed to be in the Portland area. The Portland Police ...
8
11-year-old girl injured when shots fired at Houston home
Around the Region
Police say they're searching for suspects ... Police say they're searching for suspects after an 11-year-old girl was struck several times by gunfire early Sunday after shots were fired at a ...
9
Homes evacuated as wind drives Colorado wildfire
Around the Region
Evacuations were ordered Sunday in a ... Evacuations were ordered Sunday in a central Colorado mountain community as fire crews battled a wind-driven blaze. The fire began as a structure fire, ...