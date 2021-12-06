Bus crashes in Albuquerque after passenger grabs steering wheel, police say

A Greyhound bus driver was seriously injured and five passengers taken to local hospitals after a bus carrying 25 people crashed into a light pole just off of I-40 near 8th Street late Sunday night.

Albuquerque police said two individuals aboard the bus were involved in a physical dispute that resulted in one of them grabbing the steering wheel and causing the crash between 8th and 12th streets.

“This individual is accused of turning the wheel in an aggressive manner, causing the bus to collide with a light pole,” an Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson said in a news release.

A dozen emergency units including eight from Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the scene just before midnight.

The Greyhound bus driver sustained critical, lower extremity injuries and was transported to UNM Hospital, Albuquerque Fire Rescue said in a news release.

The offender who grabbed the wheel was also transported to a hospital to be evaluated, APD said.

Five other passengers were taken Presbyterian Hospital, Lovelace Medical Center and the Lovelace Heart Hospital for evaluation, according to AFR. There were a total of 25 people on the bus.

“This has been deemed a APD Violent Crimes Call Out, and the scene is still active and an investigation is underway,” APD said Monday morning.

An update on the incident is expected as soon as information becomes available.

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 6 times