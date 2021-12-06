 Bus crashes in Albuquerque after passenger grabs steering wheel, police say - Albuquerque Journal

Bus crashes in Albuquerque after passenger grabs steering wheel, police say

By ABQJournal News Staff

APD investigates after a Greyhound bus crashed overnight near I-40 and 12th Street NW. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

A Greyhound bus driver was seriously injured and five passengers taken to local hospitals after a bus carrying 25 people crashed into a light pole just off of I-40 near 8th Street late Sunday night.

Albuquerque police said two individuals aboard the bus were involved in a physical dispute that resulted in one of them grabbing the steering wheel and causing the crash between 8th and 12th streets.

“This individual is accused of turning the wheel in an aggressive manner, causing the bus to collide with a light pole,” an Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson said in a news release.

A dozen emergency units including eight from Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the scene just before midnight.

The Greyhound bus driver sustained critical, lower extremity injuries and was transported to UNM Hospital, Albuquerque Fire Rescue said in a news release.

The offender who grabbed the wheel was also transported to a hospital to be evaluated, APD said.

Five other passengers were taken Presbyterian Hospital, Lovelace Medical Center and the Lovelace Heart Hospital for evaluation, according to AFR. There were a total of 25 people on the bus.

“This has been deemed a APD Violent Crimes Call Out, and the scene is still active and an investigation is underway,” APD said Monday morning.

An update on the incident is expected as soon as information becomes available.

APD investigates after a Greyhound bus crashed overnight near I-40 and 12th Street NW. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 6 times


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Bus crashes in Albuquerque after passenger grabs steering wheel, ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Greyhound bus driver was seriously ... A Greyhound bus driver was seriously injured and five passengers taken to local hospitals after a bus carrying 25 people crashed into a light ...
2
Paseo crash leaves motorcyclist dead
ABQnews Seeker
BCSO: Traffic is backed up, seek ... BCSO: Traffic is backed up, seek an alternative route
3
Suit: APS failed to probe reports of gun at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Family of slain 13-year-old student also ... Family of slain 13-year-old student also faults parents of alleged shooter
4
Students in need get a holiday shopping splurge
ABQnews Seeker
Businesses donate thousands to let kids ... Businesses donate thousands to let kids shop at local department stores
5
‘Double dip La Niña’ ahead
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico braces for another warm, ... New Mexico braces for another warm, dry winter
6
Time to get physical; Aggies look to rebound in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos outrebounded the Aggies in ... The Lobos outrebounded the Aggies in last weeks win in Las Cruces, the first time that's happened since Chris Jans has coached at NMSU. ...
7
LANL scientist aids hunt for cancer cure
ABQnews Seeker
Antarctic bacteria found in ‘sea squirts’ ... Antarctic bacteria found in ‘sea squirts’ show promise in fighting melanoma
8
No more MVD cattle call; state sticks with appointments
ABQnews Seeker
Plus 37 NM license plates, speed ... Plus 37 NM license plates, speed cameras that see all, and free holiday parking
9
Authorities: House blaze near Española leaves 2 children dead
ABQnews Seeker
Cause of fire still under investigation, ... Cause of fire still under investigation, officials say