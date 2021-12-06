 Man who jumped from taxiing plane in Phoenix jailed, ID'd - Albuquerque Journal

Man who jumped from taxiing plane in Phoenix jailed, ID’d

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Authorities have identified a man who jumped out of a jetliner’s galley door to the tarmac as the plane was taxiing to a gate at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix police said 30-year-old Daniel Ramirez was booked into jail Saturday night on suspicion of two felony counts of trespassing.

It was unclear Sunday if Ramirez has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf about the incident which is under investigation.

Ramirez’s family said he was in Colorado for a tiling job, but wanted to come home because he feared for his life.

They also told Phoenix TV station ABC 15 that Ramirez may be schizophrenic based on their family history.

Theresa Padilla said she video-called her son before he got on the plane.

“I don’t want him to be portrayed as some crazy guy that jumped out off the plane. He was running and hiding because he thought somebody was after him,” Padilla said.

Emily Luevano, Ramirez’s sister-in-law, said she also was on the call.

“We were on the phone with him for seven hours. He was paranoid saying ‘Someone’s going to get me. Someone’s going to kill me,”’ Luevano told ABC 15.

Ramirez’s family said they didn’t end the call until he boarded the plane to Phoenix.

Ramirez was a passenger on an arriving Southwest Airlines flight from Colorado Springs on Saturday morning when authorities said he opened a rear galley door, jumped out and ran to an airport fire station where he barricaded himself.

Southwest officials said the plane’s captain notified the control tower so authorities could respond to the situation.

The plane with its crew and remaining passengers then went to its designated gate.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said Ramirez entered the airport’s fire station, walked into a dorm room and locked himself inside.

After few minutes, firefighters were able to get Ramirez to unlock the door. He was then evaluated, treated for a lower leg injury and transported to a Phoenix hospital.

Sky Harbor officials said the incident did not delay airport operations.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
6-year-old girl dies after being struck by a truck ...
Around the Region
A young girl died after being ... A young girl died after being struck by a pickup truck in Tucson, according to authorities. Police said officers were called to the scene ...
2
Police identify Texas officer fatally shot outside store
Around the Region
Police have released the name of ... Police have released the name of the officer who was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call outside a suburban Dallas supermarket. Mesquite ...
3
Shoplifter deploys bear spray, Colorado Walmart evacuated
Around the Region
A Walmart store in Colorado was ... A Walmart store in Colorado was evacuated after a shoplifter deployed bear spray against several employees, police said Sunday. Officers responded to the Greeley ...
4
Passenger jumps out of plane taxiing at Phoenix airport
Around the Region
A passenger on an arriving Southwest ... A passenger on an arriving Southwest Airlines flight taxiing at Phoenix's main airport opened a galley door, jumped out and ran to an airport ...
5
Arizona reports big two-day COVID case surge, 174 deaths
Around the Region
Arizona reported 6,043 additional confirmed COVID-19 ... Arizona reported 6,043 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 virus deaths Saturday as the pandemic's latest surge maintained its grip on the state. The ...
6
Navajo Nation reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation has reported 100 ... The Navajo Nation has reported 100 more COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths. The latest daily virus figures released Saturday brought the tribe's totals ...
7
Native American tracking unit in Arizona could be expanding
Around the Region
The Shadow Wolves unit, Homeland Security's ... The Shadow Wolves unit, Homeland Security's only Native American specialized tracking team, is ready for a change after nearly 50 years of patrolling the ...
8
Suspect in Colorado church vandalism sought in Portland
Around the Region
Police say a woman wanted for ... Police say a woman wanted for the vandalism of a cathedral in Colorado is believed to be in the Portland area. The Portland Police ...
9
11-year-old girl injured when shots fired at Houston home
Around the Region
Police say they're searching for suspects ... Police say they're searching for suspects after an 11-year-old girl was struck several times by gunfire early Sunday after shots were fired at a ...