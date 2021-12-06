 Security enhancements made in response to prison break - Albuquerque Journal

Security enhancements made in response to prison break

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona corrections officials say they have made enhancements on fence structures and gates in response to an escape of two incarcerated men from a prison earlier this year.

The announcement Friday by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry came shortly after the agency released 400 pages of records from an investigation into the Jan. 23 escape by David T. Harmon and John B. Charpiot from the State Prison Complex in Florence, located 67 miles (107 kilometers) from downtown Phoenix.

The records were heavily redacted and provided very little new information on the escape. Some documents — such as a 27-page investigative report and another 24-page document titled “SYNOPSIS OF INMATE ESCAPE” — were redacted almost entirely.

Authorities say the pair used stolen tools to breach a fence, tried to rob a business before running away when a clerk screamed for help and were caught five days later in a cotton field near Coolidge, Arizona, after people had reported seeing the prisoners.

Harmon is serving 100 years for kidnapping and second-degree burglary. Charpiot is serving 35 years for convictions for molestation of a child and sexual abuse.


