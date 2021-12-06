Colorado detects second COVID-19 case of omicron variant

DENVER — Colorado has detected the state’s second COVID-19 case of the omicron variant just a day after the state’s first confirmed case, officials said Friday.

The Boulder County health department said the latest omicron case was discovered after a local healthcare provider contacted them about a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 and had recently traveled to South Africa. They are currently isolating and the county and state health department’s are notifying their close contacts, Boulder health officials said in a statement. No further details about the patient were given.

Omicron variant cases have been found in California, New York, Minnesota and Hawaii.

The first Colorado case was discovered in a woman who is a resident of Arapahoe County, an area just southeast of Denver. She recently traveled as a tourist to several countries in Africa, including South Africa, the state health department said in a statement.

Given the realities of international travel, scientists said it was inevitable that the omicron variant would be discovered in the U.S., and they believe it may have been spreading in the country before it was detected.