 US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages - Albuquerque Journal

US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages

By Peter Smith and Evens Sanon

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted.

The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be in good spirits.” The group provided no further details.

On Nov. 21, the religious organization announced that the 400 Mawozo gang had released the first two hostages of a group of 17 kidnapped in mid-October. There are 12 adults and five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang has threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met. Authorities have said the gang was seeking $1 million per person, although it wasn’t immediately clear that included the children in the group.

“We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night,” said the statement from Christian Aid Ministries, an Anabaptist missions organization based in Berlin, Ohio. “As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details.”

The group reiterated its request for supporters to devote Monday through Wednesday as days of prayer and fasting “to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released.”

The release comes amid an ongoing spike in kidnappings in the capital of Port-au-Prince and elsewhere in Haiti, which is struggling to recover from the July 7 presidential assassination, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck in mid-August and a severe fuel shortage.

On Sunday, a gang leader known as “Ti Lapli” posted a YouTube video warning people not to cross in upcoming days through the Martissant community, which has been the site of violent clashes between warring gangs.

“Insecurity has increased,” the gang leader said. “I invite the people of Martissant to stock up on food and gasoline. The next few days will be difficult… We will not remain with our arms crossed in face of those who try to destroy us.”

___

Smith reported from Pittsburgh.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Nation
The U.S. will stage a diplomatic ... The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing t o protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House ...
2
Trump-backed Perdue challenges Kemp in Georgia GOP primary
Nation
Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will ... Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for governor, he announced Monday, setting up a bitter 2022 Republican primary fight ...
3
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
Nation
From multinational banks to corner grocery ... From multinational banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against ...
4
Accused of lying to police, Smollett takes the stand
Nation
Jussie Smollett took the witness stand ... Jussie Smollett took the witness stand Monday at his trial on charges of staging a racist, anti-gay attack on himself and lying to Chicago ...
5
Average US price of gas drops 3 cents over ...
Nation
The average U.S. price of regular-grade ... The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 3 cents over past two weeks, to $3.46 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the ...
6
Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Nation
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed ... Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just ...
7
EXPLAINER: What is the revived US policy on Mexico ...
Nation
The Biden administration is set to ... The Biden administration is set to reinstate a Trump-era policy this week to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court ...
8
British woman testifies about grooming by Ghislaine Maxwell
Nation
A British woman testified Monday that ... A British woman testified Monday that Ghislaine Maxwell pressured her into giving Jeffrey Epstein sexual massages when she was still a teenager, assuring her ...
9
101-year-old returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost
Nation
When Japanese bombs began falling on ... When Japanese bombs began falling on Pearl Harbor, U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class David Russell first sought refuge below deck on the USS Oklahoma. ...