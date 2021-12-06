 Fearing misuse, Israel tightens supervision of cyber exports - Albuquerque Journal

Fearing misuse, Israel tightens supervision of cyber exports

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Defense Ministry on Monday announced that it was tightening supervision over cyber exports — a move that follows a series of scandals involving Israeli spyware company NSO Group.

The ministry said the countries purchasing Israeli cyber technology would have to sign a declaration pledging to use the products “for the investigation and prevention of terrorist acts and serious crimes only.”

It said countries that violate the terms of use could be subject to sanctions, “including limiting the cyber system and/or disconnecting it.”

The announcement made no mention of NSO. But it came just days after it was revealed that 11 U.S. State Department employees were hacked with NSO spyware. The employees were all located in Uganda and included some foreign service officers, said a person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation.

It was the first known instance of NSO Group’s trademark Pegasus spyware being used against U.S. government personnel.

Last month, the U.S. Commerce Department blacklisted NSO, barring the company from using U.S. technology. The blacklisting has raised questions about NSO’s financial outlook and ability to survive, and the company has acknowledged that it is trying to reverse the decision.

Apple also sued NSO last week over its hacking of iPhones and other Apple products, calling the Israeli company “amoral 21st century mercenaries.” Facebook has filed a lawsuit over similar allegations that it intruded its popular WhatsApp messaging system.

Pegasus allows its operator to gain access to a target’s mobile phone, including contacts, text messages and real-time communications.

NSO says it sells its technologies to governments only to battle crime and terrorism and that it has strict safeguards to prevent abuse. Company officials have acknowledged cutting off several customers due to misuse.

However, human rights groups and outside researchers have said the company’s safeguards are insufficient. They say customers have abused Pegasus to keep tabs on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents from Mexico to Saudi Arabia to the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Critics have also accused Israel of lax oversight over the digital surveillance industry.

NSO declined to comment on the Defense Ministry guidelines. Last week, however, it said it had immediately shut down customers “potentially relevant” to the Uganda case. It also vowed to take legal action against customers if a violation of their contract was found.

Israel has previously said that cyber exports are limited to fighting crime and terrorism. Under the new guidelines, the ministry said the definitions “have been sharpened, in order to avoid blurring boundaries in this context.”

“The updated statement states that terrorist acts are, among other things, acts that are intended to threaten a population and may result in death, injury, hostage-taking and more,” it said. It also said it was clarifying “the circumstances in which the operation of the cyber system is prohibited and explicitly clarifies the existence of the possibility of imposing sanctions in the event of a violation of the provisions.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Bus crashes in Albuquerque after passenger grabs steering wheel, ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Greyhound bus driver was seriously ... A Greyhound bus driver was seriously injured and five passengers taken to local hospitals after a bus carrying 25 people crashed into a light ...
2
‘Double dip La Niña’ ahead
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico braces for another warm, ... New Mexico braces for another warm, dry winter
3
Suit: APS failed to probe reports of gun at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Family of slain 13-year-old student also ... Family of slain 13-year-old student also faults parents of alleged shooter
4
LANL scientist aids hunt for cancer cure
ABQnews Seeker
Antarctic bacteria found in ‘sea squirts’ ... Antarctic bacteria found in ‘sea squirts’ show promise in fighting melanoma
5
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker from Kansas helped codify protections ... Lawmaker from Kansas helped codify protections for disabled Americans
6
Students in need get a holiday shopping splurge
ABQnews Seeker
Businesses donate thousands to let kids ... Businesses donate thousands to let kids shop at local department stores
7
No more MVD cattle call; state sticks with appointments
ABQnews Seeker
Plus 37 NM license plates, speed ... Plus 37 NM license plates, speed cameras that see all, and free holiday parking
8
Authorities: House blaze near Española leaves 2 children dead
ABQnews Seeker
Cause of fire still under investigation, ... Cause of fire still under investigation, officials say
9
Moscow native helped ABQ look beyond borders
ABQnews Seeker
AIA founder exposed city to 'international ... AIA founder exposed city to 'international spark and sizzle'
10
Preserving the beauty of the past for the future
ABQnews Seeker
Conservation work starts at historic Córdova ... Conservation work starts at historic Córdova church