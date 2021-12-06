 Drone crashes on runway at Holloman Air Force Base - Albuquerque Journal

Drone crashes on runway at Holloman Air Force Base

By Associated Press

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — The U.S. Air Force says an unmanned aircraft has crashed on a runway during takeoff from Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico.

Officials with the 49th Wing say no injuries were reported in the Monday morning crash of an MQ-9 Reaper. Base access was not restricted.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Holloman Air Force Base is located west of Alamogordo next to the White Sands Missile Range. The MQ-9 Reaper drone is a remotely piloted aircraft used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance as well as targeted missile strikes.


