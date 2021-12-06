 Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California - Albuquerque Journal

Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California

By Beth Harris / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita.

The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar, according to Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney. Baffert said in a statment that the horse suffered a heart attack.

“My entire barn is devastated by this news,” Baffert said. “Medina Spirit was a great champion, a member of our family who was loved by all, and we are deeply mourning his loss. I will always cherish the proud and personal memories of Medina Spirit and his tremendous spirit.”

Santa Anita released a statment saying the track veterinary team took blood, hair and urine samples from Medina Spirit and sent them to the California Horse Racing Board. The colt will undergo a full necropsy, as required by the racing board, to try to determine the exact cause of death.

Medina Spirit tested positive after the May 1 Derby for betamethasone, a legal medication that is not allowed on race day. It was Baffert’s record seventh win in the Derby. In the wake of Medina Spirit’s failed test, Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and barred from entering horses in the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies. He also was banned by the New York Racing Association from entering horses at its Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct tracks.

Last Friday, Robertson released a statement saying that tests done by a New York lab have “definitely confirmed” Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid — not through an injection but due to an ointment used to treat a skin rash.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has been investigating the case, and has yet to hold a hearing that could possibly disqualify Medina Spirit.

In the $6 million BC Classic, Medina Spirit couldn’t muster the necessary late kick to threaten winner Knicks Go.

“I’m very proud of him. He ran a great race,” Baffert said last month. “To me, he’s the best 3-year-old. He showed it today. That’s what racing is all about, proving it on the racetrack. And he proved it today that he’s the real deal.”

Baffert was allowed to enter horses in the season-ending world championships, but the event’s money-leading trainer had to meet certain conditions, including stricter out-of-competition testing of his horses and greater security at his barn. He agreed to the extra scrutiny and was required to pay for it out of his own pocket.

Medina Spirit had five wins in 10 career starts and earnings of $3,545,200, according to Equibase. The colt was owned by Amr Zedan, who competes as Zedan Racing Stables.

“Our most sincere condolences go out to Mr. Amr Zedan and the entire Zedan Racing Stables family,” Baffert said in his statement Monday. “They are in our thoughts and prayers as we go through this difficult time.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Average US price of gas drops 2 cents over ...
Nation
The average U.S. price of regular-grade ... The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 2 cents over past two weeks, to $3.46 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the ...
2
EXPLAINER: What is the revived US policy on Mexico ...
Nation
The Biden administration is set to ... The Biden administration is set to reinstate a Trump-era policy this week to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court ...
3
Accused of lying to police, Smollett takes the stand
Nation
Jussie Smollett took the witness stand ... Jussie Smollett took the witness stand Monday at his trial where he is facing charges accusing him of staging a racist, anti-gay attack on ...
4
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
Nation
From multinational banks to corner grocery ... From multinational banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against ...
5
Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Nation
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed ... Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just ...
6
British woman testifies about grooming by Ghislaine Maxwell
Nation
A British woman testified Monday that ... A British woman testified Monday that Ghislaine Maxwell pressured her into giving Jeffrey Epstein sexual massages when she was still a teenager, assuring her ...
7
101-year-old returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost
Nation
When Japanese bombs began falling on ... When Japanese bombs began falling on Pearl Harbor, U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class David Russell first sought refuge below deck on the USS Oklahoma. ...
8
Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street, travel companies rebound
Nation
Stocks rose on Wall Street Monday, ... Stocks rose on Wall Street Monday, led by banks and a mix of travel-related companies that stand to benefit from more reopening of the ...
9
China seethes as Biden prepares Olympic diplomatic boycott
Nation
The White House is expected to ... The White House is expected to soon announce that the U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to ...