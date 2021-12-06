Magdalena girls basketball coach killed in Saturday crash

One of the two people killed on Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash near Magdalena was Steers varsity girls basketball coach Marleen Greenwood, the Journal has confirmed.

Greenwood, 49, and her young niece were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 60 near Magdalena.

Greenwood, who lived in San Antonio, N.M., was en route to Magdalena to coach her team in the afternoon at the school’s tournament.

New Mexico State Police said the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles, and that the wreck happened around 10 a.m. Saturday.