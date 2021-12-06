 Ex-Navajo Nation controller faces new criminal complaints - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-Navajo Nation controller faces new criminal complaints

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

GALLUP, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has filed new criminal complaints against its former top financial officer, accusing her of misrepresenting information on a company hired to do rapid COVID-19 testing on the reservation.

The complaints filed Friday in tribal court allege that Pearline Kirk, the former Navajo Nation controller, violated tribal law in advising the government to hire Agile Technologies Group LLC based on a recommendation from Kirk’s longtime mentor and confidant.

The charges include obtaining a signature by deception, paying or receiving Navajo Nation funds for services not rendered, and falsification, the tribe’s Department of Justice said in a news release. The department did not respond to an email requesting a copy of the latest complaints.

Kirk’s attorney, David Jordan, said Monday he has not seen the court documents and declined to comment.

The company wasn’t qualified but received more than $3 million for pandemic-related services, including testing for about 110 employees in the controller’s office, the tribes’ Justice Department alleged. The funding came from the Navajo Nation’s share of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money.

The Navajo Nation Council voted in May to remove Kirk from the office she held since early 2017. The action came a week after tribal prosecutors filed similar complaints against Kirk but dismissed them in late November ahead of a scheduled jury trial.

Jordan has maintained that Kirk did nothing wrong and was protecting her employees who were deemed essential workers, the Farmington Daily Times reported.

Although testing was available through the federal Indian Health Service, results were delayed, Jordan told reporters during a news conference Friday. He said Kirk suggested that employees look into Agile Technologies, but she didn’t sign the request for emergency procurement or the contract herself, Jordan said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM reports 3,794 new cases, 12 more deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 3,794 new COVID-19 ... New Mexico reported 3,794 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which includes those confirmed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The state reported 12 additional deaths, including ...
2
Sen. Jacob Candelaria changes party affiliation as special session ...
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico special session focused ... A New Mexico special session focused on redistricting started with a bang Monday, with Sen. Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque announcing on the Senate floor ...
3
NM tourism leaders seek $55M from lawmakers to help ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico tourism leaders are requesting ... New Mexico tourism leaders are requesting $55 million from lawmakers during the special legislative ...
4
Tuesday election to settle two City Council races
2021 city election
Voters will decide Tuesday what the ... Voters will decide Tuesday what the Albuquerque City Council will look like come January as the campaign season comes to a close with a ...
5
Man charged after police say he grabbed bus steering ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Greyhound bus driver and four ... A Greyhound bus driver and four passengers were injured overnight after police say a 52-year-old Washington man grabbed the steering wheel 'in an aggressive ...
6
Magdalena girls basketball coach killed in Saturday crash
ABQnews Seeker
One of the two people killed ... One of the two people killed on Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash near Magdalena was Steers varsity girls basketball coach Marleen Greenwood, the ...
7
‘Double dip La Niña’ ahead
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico braces for another warm, ... New Mexico braces for another warm, dry winter
8
Suit: APS failed to probe reports of gun at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Family of slain 13-year-old student also ... Family of slain 13-year-old student also faults parents of alleged shooter
9
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker from Kansas helped codify protections ... Lawmaker from Kansas helped codify protections for disabled Americans
10
Authorities: House blaze near Española leaves 2 children dead
ABQnews Seeker
Cause of fire still under investigation, ... Cause of fire still under investigation, officials say