 'Easy-Bake Battle' competition series filming in ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

‘Easy-Bake Battle’ competition series filming in ABQ

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Baking competitions are all the rage.

The folks behind “Easy-Bake Battle” are gearing up for a new kind of competition show, all while baking on the beloved Easy-Bake Oven.

“We are really excited about this unscripted production being made in New Mexico,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director. “The Easy Bake oven is a classic childhood toy sold by the millions in the U.S. and many will be able to relate and be excitedly watching this new competition television show.”

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production has been filming in Albuquerque.

The production will employ approximately 45 New Mexico crew members, the film office released.

Shanra Kehl is the director of “Easy-Bake Battle.”

At the helm of the series is director Shanra Kehl.

Kehl has been the director of “Top Chef Family Style,” as well as “Top Chef Amateurs” and “Siesta Key.”

Easy Bake Productions LLC, is producing the series. According to California records, the company was incorporated on Sept. 10, 2021.

“We are very excited to film the cooking competition show in the Albuquerque, New Mexico,” said Easy Bake Productions LLC.

A nationwide search for contestants to participate in the game show has already been completed.

According to the film office, a broadcast date or network hasn’t been provided.


