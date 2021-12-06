 Las Cruces film festival to honor William H. Macy - Albuquerque Journal

Las Cruces film festival to honor William H. Macy

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

William H. Macy will be honored at the Las Cruces International Film Festival in March.

William H. Macy has navigated a decades long career in the film/TV industry.

The Oscar-nominated actor is set to receive the “outstanding achievement in entertainment” award at the Las Cruces International Film Festival on March 3.

Macy will screen his Academy Award winning film “Fargo” at Allen Theaters Cineport at 7 p.m. March 3, and host a question-and-answer session with the audience.

According to Ross Marks, founder of the LCIFF, Macy will also speak at New Mexico State University about his long and esteemed career.

“(The award) has become a very respected award going back to Danny Trejo and most recently Richard Dreyfuss,” Marks said. “We wanted to honor an actor with versatility and longevity. We are a blue-collar film festival and we felt that he really fit the bill because he’s the working man’s actor.”

Marks said LCIFF will celebrate its seventh year in 2022.

“Last year was a tough year because of the pandemic and we were able to go virtual and continue the festival,” he says. “We’re excited to be back in person for the upcoming festival. People will be able to watch movies and gather, all safely of course.”

Most recently, Macy starred in the Showtime series “Shameless.”

He’s been in films such as “Seabiscuit,” “The Cooler,” “Magnolia,” “Boogie Nights,” “Room” and the NM-filmed “Wild Hogs.”


